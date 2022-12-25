0 wins in december

FlaFinest954
Active Roster
- Joined
- Mar 25, 2004
- Messages
- 2,245
- Reaction score
- 759
That's not what playoff teams do, but I've seen stranger things happen
It’s overThat's not what playoff teams do, but I've seen stranger things happen
Dude just stopSucks but can really make up for it if they don’t lose in January
Yeah, I’m sure that’ll go well, certainly after the joke we saw todayI really think we will win the next 2 games, be the 7 th seed and play the chiefs
I don’t see them winning the next two games the way they are playing now. But I think the Chiefs will end up the #1 seed because I think they will win out and the Bills will lose to the Bengals next Monday night.I really think we will win the next 2 games, be the 7 th seed and play the chiefs
Dude just stop
Does it rain multi colored gum drops in your neighborhoodI really think we will win the next 2 games, be the 7 th seed and play the chiefs
The more I think about it you’re probably right. And then we’ll be clearly outmatched all game but somehow sort of hang around in a weird game before losing.I really think we will win the next 2 games, be the 7 th seed and play the chiefs
I just think the nfl would rather have the fins, rather than the jets or patriots in that final spot…we can be hot or cold on offense but the jets and patriots are just bad boring offenses. Plus the storyline with tyreek going back to KC..the nfl loves storylines …so maybe some calls the next 2 weeks will go our way.Does it rain multi colored gum drops in your neighborhood