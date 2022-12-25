 0 wins in december | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

0 wins in december

Sucks but can really make up for it if they don’t lose in January
 
pjcab said:
I really think we will win the next 2 games, be the 7 th seed and play the chiefs
I don’t see them winning the next two games the way they are playing now. But I think the Chiefs will end up the #1 seed because I think they will win out and the Bills will lose to the Bengals next Monday night.
 
FinsGonnaRock06 said:
Dude just stop
You’re right it’s much better act like all the little drama queens on here and panic about the sky falling and be miserable about everything. I’ll try harder to be a pathetic fan and expect greatness from a first year head coach.
 
pjcab said:
I really think we will win the next 2 games, be the 7 th seed and play the chiefs
The more I think about it you’re probably right. And then we’ll be clearly outmatched all game but somehow sort of hang around in a weird game before losing.

Just enough to keep the same group together to run it back and stay firmly mediocre. As is tradition.
 
Same old fins unfortunately. Thought it would be different...till it wasn't
 
EasyRider said:
Does it rain multi colored gum drops in your neighborhood
I just think the nfl would rather have the fins, rather than the jets or patriots in that final spot…we can be hot or cold on offense but the jets and patriots are just bad boring offenses. Plus the storyline with tyreek going back to KC..the nfl loves storylines …so maybe some calls the next 2 weeks will go our way.
still think we get the final spot
 
Seriously, if they couldn't beat a Chargers team with half their defensive starters out or at home vs a 6-8 Packers team playing on a short week. What teams are they going to beat? The Patriots defense will be ready in the cold up in Foxboro next week. The Jets defense will come to play in week 18. When the Dolphins haven't beaten the teams they should have this past month then why would we expect that to change in these last two weeks?
 
