0 wins in december

Seriously, if they couldn't beat a Chargers team with half their defensive starters out or at home vs a 6-8 Packers team playing on a short week. What teams are they going to beat? The Patriots defense will be ready in the cold up in Foxboro next week. The Jets defense will come to play in week 18. When the Dolphins haven't beaten the teams they should have this past month then why would we expect that to change in these last two weeks?