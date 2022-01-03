 .02 on the game and the future of the Fish? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

.02 on the game and the future of the Fish?

broccoli rob

broccoli rob

Starter
Joined
Jan 7, 2012
Messages
3,920
Reaction score
927
Hypothetical thread here: If you were put in charge of running the Fins this offseason, what is your plan with this FO, players, etc. I am interested in seeing some viewpoints other than mine in a thread that isn't "[INSERT PLAYER/COACH NAME HERE] NEEDS TO BE FIRED"! emo style. Which, honestly, I understand and feel you pain.

the "game":

- Vrabel and his staff out-coached Flores by a mile today, in all 3 facets. Plus some mind-boggling decisions like not challenging that fumble. Not that we would've got it, but damn, try!
- Not making excuses here, but the field was abysmal. The NFL should seriously not allow that. Did you know they had some sort of event on the field on Friday evening, then left the field all cut up with the worst grass and most of it, dirt? In a game with expected rain/snow? Completely unacceptable. Pruitt got the worst of it, but both teams are very lucky they walked out of there with most of their players in tact. It is a miracle. Worst field in football.
- I do think the field, especially when the ice rain started pouring down, was a big reason guys like Waddle or Hollins didn't get much separation in that defense. Credit to their D, they did well.
- The trickery play-calling was cute the first time, but the pass from Gesicki was a complete waste of a down. The Brissett pass, we got very lucky on, despite it being a pretty impressive throw.
- Not to go back to what I already said, but did Flo even prep these guys for their first nasty, ice rain game of the season? Didn't look like it. Did they ever practice with the elements in mind? We had so much going against us this game (refs, field, field conditions, short week).
- The play-calling is SO BAD. It is the worst I have seen in so, so long. Makes Gase look like a genius and a treat. Can we find a new OC? I would even take a new HC at this point. I have been one of Tua's biggest supporters from day 1, but he was rattled and done for in the 1st quarter. It was over then. He was abysmal (didn't get there yet), but the offensive calls are just preposterous most of the time. They didn't do a very good job dinking and dunking (in this weather, you needed to). Didn't feed Johnson enough. Didn't get Waddle in space. Or Hollins.
- Tua, Tua, Tua. I never seen this side of him and it concerns me. Our line is pure dog poo, but he was missing on a few balls, and the mishandling of the snaps really killed any momentum we had early. They couldn't get this guy some gloves? He comes out with no sleeves, no gloves, like he is playing high school ball in Hawaii. Even RICKY F'ing Williams would come out to Buffalo with long sleeves, thick gloves, all insulated. His hands are a concern as it is, they can't give him some gloves in cold/nasty weather situations that may be able to assist? Not saying it would work. At least TRY it.
- Our Punter is complete garbage and was doing everything he could to lose our field position despite our D coming out on fire the first three drives.
- I really knew that once the offense let those 3 quick first drives go, our D was going to gas and start to give up big runs. They ended up making their backup look just like Derrick Henry.

2022:

If I was Ross, i'd have to give serious consideration to making staffing changes, up front. If it has to include Flores, so be it. I am more concerned with Flo's inability to put together a solid offense than I am the defense falling apart if we bring in an inferior D coordinator. I'd love to keep the scheme similar, works well with our talent, but if our offense is going to be like today in big December/January games, they are going to look worse anyway.

This short putzy RPO stuff has to go. Grier, as much as he hit on defense, tell me what did he bring in for FA, especially on Offense? Where was our help on the OL? They still have Jesse Davis, for crying out loud. Grier deserves so much credit for the fantastic defense we see on that field, I almost give him more credit than Flo for it. But damn, what are you doing on offense? As bad as Tua was today, he has SUCH a worse situation than Tannehill had. I remember talking on this site about how Tanny had it, we all would. What they are asking Tua to do is absolutely insane. They are going to destroy him in record time. Who were are big FA acquisitions? Couldn't give 10M to a top lineman instead of Fuller? Great move. We need another top WR in FA this season and I am utterly frightened to see what Grier comes up with. Jekyll and Hyde

Now if this is due to Tua's limitations (I am not convinced of this quite yet), even as someone who still believes he can get it done, then maybe you move on in 2023. But damn, can't we bring in another deep threat WR, stack up on the OL in FA, the draft, & find an RB to compliment Duke? Look how he fired that ball to Waddle. It was a thing of beauty. I truly don't want to make excuses for him, but this O scheme is so poor, Our OCs put together are half of 1 OC. They should be coaching high school. Tua's hands concern me after handling those balls, as well as some of the inaccurate passes. He crumbled in this game, as many would have. But I doubt he has much confidence in his OC's who I call Dan and Dave after the two morons that ruined Game of Thrones. I think you have to give him one more season, with a new OC. ONE NEW OC. WITH A PLAN.

If you decide to clean house, I wouldn't be too opposed at this point. Let everyone go. Watson is a lot to invest in, but if he gets cleared up and the new staff wants to go with that? then fine. The problem is Mr Magoo (Ross) is so terrible at finding anyone good. We would need a big obvious name to take over, and I would be a bit hesitant to that. See Urban Meyer.

Bottom line: they need a new OC that has a blueprint for Tua. Grier, if retained, must focus on building the OL (lets try a top FA and a top OL again), gotta try to get a speedster WR. Officially put Flores and Tua on the hotseat if you don't clean house completely. Wouldn't mind seeing them all gone, as this team has so much young talent. If they just had a smart offensive mind at OC (I would take Gase back at OC lmao thats how desperate we are), our a D minded coach that could BUILD A STAFF. I am convinces Flo will never find an OC to work with him. He knows nothing about it. Which is unfortunate, IMO, it is one of our main needs, we need a legit OC and again I don't think Flo is capable. So maybe blow the whole thing up? This is a really talented D typically firing on all cylinders to blow up the whole team this season. I am conflicted.

Your thoughts.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
11,877
Reaction score
17,219
Location
New Jersey
Miami has only 26 players under contract for 2022. So F/A might be more about the backend of the roster. But the obvious is finding a starting caliber LT. Hopefully they can manage.

There is a difference in the reported cap numbers from OTC and Sportac. Not sure why, but its almost $10m.

Apparently Miami can clear out $11m with the release of Carter, Hurns, Feje, Davis and others. So that'll help.

Ogbah should be the priority F/A to re-sign. Don't break whats not broken.

Better coaching is needed, specifically at the OL asst coaching position. Hopefully they can attract a better option.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
18,024
Reaction score
14,965
Location
New Jersey
dolfan91 said:
Miami has only 26 players under contract for 2022. So F/A might be more about the backend of the roster. But the obvious is finding a starting caliber LT. Hopefully they can manage.

There is a difference in the reported cap numbers from OTC and Sportac. Not sure why, but its almost $10m.

Apparently Miami can clear out $11m with the release of Carter, Hurns, Feje, Davis and others. So that'll help.

Ogbah should be the priority F/A to re-sign. Don't break whats not broken.

Better coaching is needed, specifically at the OL asst coaching position. Hopefully they can attract a better option.
Click to expand...
Hurns? Still paying him?
 
LargoFin

LargoFin

Starter
Joined
Mar 30, 2018
Messages
4,037
Reaction score
2,932
Age
48
Location
Largo, Florida
broccoli rob said:
I am conflicted.

Your thoughts.
Click to expand...

Im not conflicted. Im okay with Grier and Flores continuing with trials and tribulations to get it done. Next year we will watch the same thing, to see if defense is top notch and whether the QB is scoring whoever the QB is. And then they will do it again.
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
10,603
Reaction score
30,161
Location
Warm inside a Tauntaun
Fire Grier bring in someone fresh and new. Let that person decide if they want to keep Flores but also don't let Flores hire a new OC or OL coach...he can't pick a good one so let the new GM do it.

Do what you will with Tua but fix the damn OL and get an average HB game or NOTHING will change. You can't have your run game ranked 31st and your OL ranked 32nd and have a surprised Pikachu face when the offense stinks.

surprised-pikachu.gif
 
DrMultimedia

DrMultimedia

Doctorate
Joined
Aug 7, 2004
Messages
2,203
Reaction score
2,353
Age
58
Location
Charlottesville, VA
LargoFin said:
Im not conflicted. Im okay with Grier and Flores continuing with trials and tribulations to get it done. Next year we will watch the same thing, to see if defense is top notch and whether the QB is scoring whoever the QB is. And then they will do it again.
Click to expand...
Lather, rinse, repeat. We are masters of that.
 
LargoFin

LargoFin

Starter
Joined
Mar 30, 2018
Messages
4,037
Reaction score
2,932
Age
48
Location
Largo, Florida
DrMultimedia said:
Lather, rinse, repeat. We are masters of that.
Click to expand...

I trust Flores and Grier. It's a big deal that Grier wants Watson, wants better QB.
It's a big deal they midseason found a spot for Dieter at C, moved Jackson to where he can be successful, used Waddle in a way that he competed for OROY, I think they know screw up and are committed to being better and they act on it.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
18,024
Reaction score
14,965
Location
New Jersey
LargoFin said:
I trust Flores and Grier. It's a big deal that Grier wants Watson, wants better QB.
It's a big deal they midseason found a spot for Dieter at C, moved Jackson to where he can be successful, used Waddle in a way that he competed for OROY, I think they know screw up and are committed to being better and they act on it.
Click to expand...
Jackson successful? That’s debatable…
 
PCmor

PCmor

I like cheese
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
2,021
Reaction score
892
They won't blow this up in the offseason, but, if they did, my heart wouldn't be broken.

If they keep it mostly together, I wouldn't be hyper-upset, either.

It's just hard to care about this organization because it doesn't seem to have any idea of how to address its problems.
 
Trifecta Nation

Trifecta Nation

Rookie
Joined
Nov 18, 2008
Messages
1,103
Reaction score
789
I'm not sure this team even has a future beyond what we see year after year. We weren't great in the 1990s but were light years better than we are now. In fact, since the calendar changed to 2000, it's been flat out nasty how irrelevant we've become. And a post season, consistent winning team? Well........

1641182212464.png

So uh.....I'm not overly optimistic we're going to get it figured out any time soon when we have a head coach who can't fix his offense and a front office that can't find offensive linemen who work in the NFL. Looks like Ross will be starting over in another year or two.....and we'll do it all over again.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom