.02 on the game and the future of the Fish?

Hypothetical thread here: If you were put in charge of running the Fins this offseason, what is your plan with this FO, players, etc. I am interested in seeing some viewpoints other than mine in a thread that isn't "[INSERT PLAYER/COACH NAME HERE] NEEDS TO BE FIRED"! emo style. Which, honestly, I understand and feel you pain.



the "game":



- Vrabel and his staff out-coached Flores by a mile today, in all 3 facets. Plus some mind-boggling decisions like not challenging that fumble. Not that we would've got it, but damn, try!

- Not making excuses here, but the field was abysmal. The NFL should seriously not allow that. Did you know they had some sort of event on the field on Friday evening, then left the field all cut up with the worst grass and most of it, dirt? In a game with expected rain/snow? Completely unacceptable. Pruitt got the worst of it, but both teams are very lucky they walked out of there with most of their players in tact. It is a miracle. Worst field in football.

- I do think the field, especially when the ice rain started pouring down, was a big reason guys like Waddle or Hollins didn't get much separation in that defense. Credit to their D, they did well.

- The trickery play-calling was cute the first time, but the pass from Gesicki was a complete waste of a down. The Brissett pass, we got very lucky on, despite it being a pretty impressive throw.

- Not to go back to what I already said, but did Flo even prep these guys for their first nasty, ice rain game of the season? Didn't look like it. Did they ever practice with the elements in mind? We had so much going against us this game (refs, field, field conditions, short week).

- The play-calling is SO BAD. It is the worst I have seen in so, so long. Makes Gase look like a genius and a treat. Can we find a new OC? I would even take a new HC at this point. I have been one of Tua's biggest supporters from day 1, but he was rattled and done for in the 1st quarter. It was over then. He was abysmal (didn't get there yet), but the offensive calls are just preposterous most of the time. They didn't do a very good job dinking and dunking (in this weather, you needed to). Didn't feed Johnson enough. Didn't get Waddle in space. Or Hollins.

- Tua, Tua, Tua. I never seen this side of him and it concerns me. Our line is pure dog poo, but he was missing on a few balls, and the mishandling of the snaps really killed any momentum we had early. They couldn't get this guy some gloves? He comes out with no sleeves, no gloves, like he is playing high school ball in Hawaii. Even RICKY F'ing Williams would come out to Buffalo with long sleeves, thick gloves, all insulated. His hands are a concern as it is, they can't give him some gloves in cold/nasty weather situations that may be able to assist? Not saying it would work. At least TRY it.

- Our Punter is complete garbage and was doing everything he could to lose our field position despite our D coming out on fire the first three drives.

- I really knew that once the offense let those 3 quick first drives go, our D was going to gas and start to give up big runs. They ended up making their backup look just like Derrick Henry.



2022:



If I was Ross, i'd have to give serious consideration to making staffing changes, up front. If it has to include Flores, so be it. I am more concerned with Flo's inability to put together a solid offense than I am the defense falling apart if we bring in an inferior D coordinator. I'd love to keep the scheme similar, works well with our talent, but if our offense is going to be like today in big December/January games, they are going to look worse anyway.



This short putzy RPO stuff has to go. Grier, as much as he hit on defense, tell me what did he bring in for FA, especially on Offense? Where was our help on the OL? They still have Jesse Davis, for crying out loud. Grier deserves so much credit for the fantastic defense we see on that field, I almost give him more credit than Flo for it. But damn, what are you doing on offense? As bad as Tua was today, he has SUCH a worse situation than Tannehill had. I remember talking on this site about how Tanny had it, we all would. What they are asking Tua to do is absolutely insane. They are going to destroy him in record time. Who were are big FA acquisitions? Couldn't give 10M to a top lineman instead of Fuller? Great move. We need another top WR in FA this season and I am utterly frightened to see what Grier comes up with. Jekyll and Hyde



Now if this is due to Tua's limitations (I am not convinced of this quite yet), even as someone who still believes he can get it done, then maybe you move on in 2023. But damn, can't we bring in another deep threat WR, stack up on the OL in FA, the draft, & find an RB to compliment Duke? Look how he fired that ball to Waddle. It was a thing of beauty. I truly don't want to make excuses for him, but this O scheme is so poor, Our OCs put together are half of 1 OC. They should be coaching high school. Tua's hands concern me after handling those balls, as well as some of the inaccurate passes. He crumbled in this game, as many would have. But I doubt he has much confidence in his OC's who I call Dan and Dave after the two morons that ruined Game of Thrones. I think you have to give him one more season, with a new OC. ONE NEW OC. WITH A PLAN.



If you decide to clean house, I wouldn't be too opposed at this point. Let everyone go. Watson is a lot to invest in, but if he gets cleared up and the new staff wants to go with that? then fine. The problem is Mr Magoo (Ross) is so terrible at finding anyone good. We would need a big obvious name to take over, and I would be a bit hesitant to that. See Urban Meyer.



Bottom line: they need a new OC that has a blueprint for Tua. Grier, if retained, must focus on building the OL (lets try a top FA and a top OL again), gotta try to get a speedster WR. Officially put Flores and Tua on the hotseat if you don't clean house completely. Wouldn't mind seeing them all gone, as this team has so much young talent. If they just had a smart offensive mind at OC (I would take Gase back at OC lmao thats how desperate we are), our a D minded coach that could BUILD A STAFF. I am convinces Flo will never find an OC to work with him. He knows nothing about it. Which is unfortunate, IMO, it is one of our main needs, we need a legit OC and again I don't think Flo is capable. So maybe blow the whole thing up? This is a really talented D typically firing on all cylinders to blow up the whole team this season. I am conflicted.



Your thoughts.