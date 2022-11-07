1 In Passing/Receiving Yards!!

eMCee85
Gentlemen and Gentlemen,
We are currently number one in Passing and receiving yards in the NFL at 2,757!!!!! The next closes team is the Chiefs at 2,605.
Tyreek number 1 at 1104 yards
Waddle number 5 at 812 yards
Gesecki adds 238 yards
Sherfield adds 184 yards
Sadly Ced Wilson adds 63 yards.
Loving it!!!
