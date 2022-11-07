 # 1 In Passing/Receiving Yards!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

# 1 In Passing/Receiving Yards!!

eMCee85

eMCee85

Gentlemen and Gentlemen,

We are currently number one in Passing and receiving yards in the NFL at 2,757!!!!! The next closes team is the Chiefs at 2,605.

Tyreek number 1 at 1104 yards
Waddle number 5 at 812 yards
Gesecki adds 238 yards
Sherfield adds 184 yards

Sadly Ced Wilson adds 63 yards.

Loving it!!!
 
J

jeffc12

eMCee85 said:
Yessir!!! We already surpassed the 2000 rams duo as they showed during the game!!! And it's only half the season!!
that stat showed where they were at the same pt in the season not where Bruce/ Holt finished up
 
