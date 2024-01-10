 #1 Scoring Offense | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

#1 Scoring Offense

MIAMIeverything

MIAMIeverything

Active Roster
Joined
Feb 11, 2013
Messages
210
Reaction score
375
#1 scoring offense in the league!!

Dolphins are 1-5 against teams with winning records when we played them and average 18.5 points per game in which some were garbage time TDs as well.

Against teams with losing records when we played them we average 35.4 points per game and are 10-1 in those games.
 
Thanks for the info. Your provided us valuable stats and analysis that we haven’t heard or seen 3000 times already anywhere on sports shows, NFL Network, social media or this site.
I hope you got what you craved tonightIMG_1098.jpeg
 
