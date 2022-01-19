1 step forward 2 steps backward

Serik
Never ending with this franchise! Before you shew me away as a knee jerk Dolphins fan poser please understand I own Dolphins underwear!
Flores will take a team to the Super bowl one day! Hopefully in the NFC!
Mr. Ross- you better hire Dabo Swinny or Doug Pederson!
Fk the rest of them!
That is all!
Yours truly!
Serik
