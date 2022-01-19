 1 step forward 2 steps backward | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

1 step forward 2 steps backward

Serik

Serik

Aug 11, 2006
968
436
46
Never ending with this franchise! Before you shew me away as a knee jerk Dolphins fan poser please understand I own Dolphins underwear!
Flores will take a team to the Super bowl one day! Hopefully in the NFC!

Mr. Ross- you better hire Dabo Swinny or Doug Pederson!
Fk the rest of them!

That is all!

Yours truly!
