10 moves the Dolphins can make to clear salary cap space

The Dolphins' new GM will need to do some housekeeping and there are several avenues to clear salary cap space.
  1. Trade Tua
  2. Cut Tyreek
  3. Cut Chubb
  4. Trade Minkah
  5. Trade or Restructure Austin Jackson
  6. Extend Aaron Brewer
  7. Cut Jason Sanders
  8. Cut Alec Ingold
  9. Cut James Daniels
  10. Cut Westbrook-Ikhine
 
For all except Daniels. He saves nothing and he’s cheap. Can be a bridge starter, depth but he’s not worth cutting. Play and hope he regains form to pre Achilles and you have a steal.
 
1 yeah sure of course, but who is going to WANT to trade for a clearly regressed Tua
2 for sure
3 I'd rather try to trade Chubb? his contract isnt super expensive. Might be able to get something back for him

the OL guys - I'd like to have a plan before moving on from Jackson but get it.. Brewer has been very solid (for this scheme). I'd keep daniels just to have hopefully more competent OL. Unless we plan on full on tanking in 26, then whats the point at all?

Absolutely cut Sanders, Ingold, and Westbrook (what a pointless signing)
 
