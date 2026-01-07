Dolph N.Fan
10 moves the Dolphins can make to clear salary cap space
The Dolphins' new GM will need to do some housekeeping and there are several avenues to clear salary cap space.
dolphinswire.usatoday.com
- Trade Tua
- Cut Tyreek
- Cut Chubb
- Trade Minkah
- Trade or Restructure Austin Jackson
- Extend Aaron Brewer
- Cut Jason Sanders
- Cut Alec Ingold
- Cut James Daniels
- Cut Westbrook-Ikhine