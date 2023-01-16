10 Moves to take the next step!

Now that the off-season has begun, there are many choices and options we must make in order to take the next step.



1. To Tua or not to Tua....that is the question! With respect to Shakespeare, this is the most important question we face. IMO, we go with Tua for next year and develop Skylar as the backup. If Minshew or another quality QB becomes available, we can consider it but I'm taking the risk that the football injury Gods will smile on us. If Tua cant stay on the field next season and flourish we go QB with our first rounder in 2024.



2, Coaching- Love McDaniel's passion, intelligence and ability to communicate with players but he MUST improve in 3 areas: Player discipline (way too many stupid penalties, Clock management, and making better adjustments. In the new age of football being everyone's BFF is fine but I also want him to chew some ass on occasion! I'm willing to give Boyer another year UNLESS, we can bring in Fangio, Zimmer or W. Phillips. I would like a new ST coach.



3. GM - Grier gets another year. But I want to see him wheel and deal and somehow land us a few more picks for this years draft, but NOT give away next years early rounders.



4. DBs - Cut Jones (post June1) and give X another year UNLESS someone offer us a 2nd rounder for him (unlikely).



5. MLB - Draft a bone crushing run stopper with our 2nd rounder.



6. OL - Draft a T who can challenge for a starting job in 2024. Keep him at his college position! If possible, find a quality vet C and move Williams back to G .



7. DL- Extend Wilkins and Seiler. We have a nice Defensive front.



8. RB - Re-sign Mostert and Wilson



9. WR- find a trade partner to take C. Wilson (mid-rounder) and develop EZ



10. TE- Love Gesicki but I let him walk. I also don't see much out of Long, so I look to the draft or add a vet.



We have a core which can be developed into a powerhouse. I do see fire in our bellies and a locker-room committed to getting better. It will be great to follow our moves this off-season!