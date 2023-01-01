wouldn't it be cool if Mostert got to 1000 yards? i know it's just a number, but to get there he needs a little over 200 yards, so if he got there that would mean our run game was working and the run game working should help the pass game work and if all that works then we keep the defence off the field, and we have a better chance of scoring if we have the ball .... so i say let's get a 1000 yard rusher

sound good?