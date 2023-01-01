 1000 yards | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

1000 yards

W

wontrememberthis

wouldn't it be cool if Mostert got to 1000 yards? i know it's just a number, but to get there he needs a little over 200 yards, so if he got there that would mean our run game was working and the run game working should help the pass game work and if all that works then we keep the defence off the field, and we have a better chance of scoring if we have the ball .... so i say let's get a 1000 yard rusher
sound good?
 
dolphinron24

wontrememberthis said:
wouldn't it be cool if Mostert got to 1000 yards? i know it's just a number, but to get there he needs a little over 200 yards, so if he got there that would mean our run game was working and the run game working should help the pass game work and if all that works then we keep the defence off the field, and we have a better chance of scoring if we have the ball .... so i say let's get a 1000 yard rusher
sound good?
We should, but the Jets and pats are good against the run.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Oh Yeah Snl GIF by Saturday Night Live
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

dolphinron24 said:
We should, but the Jets and pats are good against the run.
And that's why we're so damn one dimensional. Because coach McD does the same thing...Those teams are good at the run..so f-it....let's not run at all!

3rd-1? 3rd-inches?

Nawh..5 yard outs..
 
dolphinron24

ANUFan said:
And that's why we're so damn one dimensional. Because coach McD does the same thing...Those teams are good at the run..so f-it....let's not run at all!

3rd-1? 3rd-inches?

Nawh..5 yard outs..
Exactly
 
