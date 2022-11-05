 10th in NFL Run Blocking 2022 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

10th in NFL Run Blocking 2022

FinfanInBuffalo

FinfanInBuffalo

andyahs said:
I think the running game is going to continue to improve. Teams are going to have to start keeping LBs back because we are killing it in the area behind the LBs and in front of the safeties and CBs.

Look for a slight drop off in passing volume and a big increase in rushing yards. It is a fun time to be a fan of the Dolphins.

Also, Chicago has traded two of their best players in the front 7,
 
andyahs

FinfanInBuffalo said:
Would love for the run game to begin to catch up to the pass game. It would really open up the offense.
 
Fintastic2124

Would be amazing if we ran for a buck 20 vs the bears. We’ve been without a consistent running game for so long, I forgot what one feels like
 
srp1979

Good news. I know we need balance and ball control, but our passing game is just too good!!
 
lurking

Well looky there, I guess our olines not as bad as some you dimwits think.
 
