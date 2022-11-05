10th in NFL Run Blocking 2022

I think the running game is going to continue to improve. Teams are going to have to start keeping LBs back because we are killing it in the area behind the LBs and in front of the safeties and CBs.
Would love for the run game to begin to catch up to the pass game. It would really open up the offense.
Look for a slight drop off in passing volume and a big increase in rushing yards. It is a fun time to be a fan of the Dolphins.
Also, Chicago has traded two of their best players in the front 7,
Stands to think that we’d give the bears a dose of their own medicine and run the ball 40 times. For some reason I just don’t think we’ll do that.