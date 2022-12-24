12/24 All Encompassing Game Day Thread***

BahamaFinFan78
Merry Christmas Eve all.
The weather will make interesting games today.
why Titans?
good point but a trip to Jax would probably be better than a trip to Tenn when it comes to weather, not to mention distanceHonestly, I don't want Miami to face Fabio and the Jags. I think that's the tougher matchup.
Much rather face, potentially, Malik Willis.
I don't care about beating the best. I just want Miami to win lol
Have you seen our play against second-stringers?
Could be Malik Montanna we're facing...
good point but a trip to Jax would probably be better than a trip to Tenn when it comes to weather, not to mention distance
What time should I arrive?I'm prepping my Christmas Eve Dinner. Just finished the Rub and Marinade for the Prime Rib. Working on my Stuffed Mushrooms now. Gonna also make a Caprice Salad and marinade it until I cook dinner later. I'll start seasoning my potatoes in a bit, before I roast them.
Hopefully I'll be done by 1pm, I want to watch Super Joey.
I just want to watch fans freezing their booties off in this crazy weather as I curl up under a few blankets on my couch with a lasagna warming up in the oven. 😀