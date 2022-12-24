 ***12/24 All Encompassing Game Day Thread*** | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

***12/24 All Encompassing Game Day Thread***

Merry Xmas, Happy Hanukkah, or whichever holiday you celebrate. To all, I hope you have a blessed holiday! Let the games begin...

So who are we all watching today? Bills/Bears, Patsies/Bengals? I'll probably be flipping between these two. New England obviously has more of a direct impact on our situation. Hopefully, we can keep the good vibes and momentum going with a loss by both!
:cheers:
 
GRYPHONK said:
Honestly, I don't want Miami to face Fabio and the Jags. I think that's the tougher matchup.

Much rather face, potentially, Malik Willis.

I don't care about beating the best. I just want Miami to win lol
Click to expand...
good point but a trip to Jax would probably be better than a trip to Tenn when it comes to weather, not to mention distance
 
GRYPHONK said:
Honestly, I don't want Miami to face Fabio and the Jags. I think that's the tougher matchup.

Much rather face, potentially, Malik Willis.

I don't care about beating the best. I just want Miami to win lol
Click to expand...
Have you seen our play against second-stringers? :lol:
Could be Malik Montanna we're facing...
 
I'm prepping my Christmas Eve Dinner. Just finished the Rub and Marinade for the Prime Rib. Working on my Stuffed Mushrooms now. Gonna also make a Caprice Salad and marinade it until I cook dinner later. I'll start seasoning my potatoes in a bit, before I roast them.

Hopefully I'll be done by 1pm, I want to watch Super Joey.
 
dolfan91 said:
I'm prepping my Christmas Eve Dinner. Just finished the Rub and Marinade for the Prime Rib. Working on my Stuffed Mushrooms now. Gonna also make a Caprice Salad and marinade it until I cook dinner later. I'll start seasoning my potatoes in a bit, before I roast them.

Hopefully I'll be done by 1pm, I want to watch Super Joey.
Click to expand...
What time should I arrive?
 
The 2 early games on here are; Cincy/cheatriots & KC/Seattle which I'll be watching from a Chinese buffet.

Rooting for Bungals & Chiefs

Seasons Greetings y'all & Stay warm.

p.s. Rooting for Vega$ tonight.
 
