12/24 All Encompassing Game Day Thread***

Merry Xmas, Happy Hanukkah, or whichever holiday you celebrate. To all, I hope you have a blessed holiday! Let the games begin...So who are we all watching today? Bills/Bears, Patsies/Bengals? I'll probably be flipping between these two. New England obviously has more of a direct impact on our situation. Hopefully, we can keep the good vibes and momentum going with a loss by both!