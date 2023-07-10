15 days until TC - Who are you pumped about & record prediction.

Spoiler: Click Here For Logo's WAY Too Early RS Prediction!!! DO IT! 14-3

Ok. We're 8 days out from rookies reporting and 15 from vets and the beginning of TC. Three days later, we get pads and the enthusiasm will go through the window (window? roof? attic? Ah, Christ, I don't know. Just go with it). With how we looked on offense last year in year one of McD and now adding Long, Ramsey, Fangio and others to the D, people are going to catapult themselves onto the Dolphins bandwagon.We've still a fortnight to go. It's taking an eternity to get here but soon we'll be neck deep in TC news. To get us from here to there, share what you're pumped about regarding TC battle wise. Also, share your way too early pre TC regular season prediction for the Phins.I'll start. I'm most looking forward to the intersquad scrimmages with both the Dirty South Dumpster Vultures and of course the Hee Haw Glory Holers. Those will be great. My regular season prediction is.....Your turn! The more participation the more we have something to pass the time with.