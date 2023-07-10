 15 days until TC - Who are you pumped about & record prediction. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

15 days until TC - Who are you pumped about & record prediction.

Ok. We're 8 days out from rookies reporting and 15 from vets and the beginning of TC. Three days later, we get pads and the enthusiasm will go through the window (window? roof? attic? Ah, Christ, I don't know. Just go with it). With how we looked on offense last year in year one of McD and now adding Long, Ramsey, Fangio and others to the D, people are going to catapult themselves onto the Dolphins bandwagon.

We've still a fortnight to go. It's taking an eternity to get here but soon we'll be neck deep in TC news. To get us from here to there, share what you're pumped about regarding TC battle wise. Also, share your way too early pre TC regular season prediction for the Phins.

I'll start. I'm most looking forward to the intersquad scrimmages with both the Dirty South Dumpster Vultures and of course the Hee Haw Glory Holers. Those will be great. My regular season prediction is.....
14-3

Your turn! The more participation the more we have something to pass the time with.
 
13-4

I haven’t been this excited since this time last year and that was an all time high
Same here. We've all had plenty of years where we needed selective amnesia to get us into a positive mindset. I always touted a winning record expectation but I knew how everything would have to go perfect with a butt load of luck. After last year, I have zero issue writing down 14-3 and expecting at minimum to be quite capable of getting to the AFC champ game. It feels absolutely fantastic.
 
I’m most excited about Ramsey and Achane. I predict 11-6, win the division, lose to KC in the AFCCG.
 
I think we're going 12-5 and winning the division. I think we lose to the Bills, Chiefs, Eagles, Jets and one other random team, probably the Chargers although I like that it's the first game of the year on the road, more pressure on them
 
Yeah. I see anywhere between 11-6 and 14-3 depending. I said 14-3 but we could lose a couple tight ones. However, keep in mind we lost 5 games by 3 or less last year and now have year two of McD's O and added Ramsey and Long to Fangio's D.....
 
