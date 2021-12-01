 16 game comparison - Tua vs. Kyler | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

16 game comparison - Tua vs. Kyler

Alphadog24x7

Hey guys, I haven't seen this yet on the forums so if it's already here please delete. I know there are caveats like Tua having more time to learn and such. With that being said and merely a straight 16 game comparison it is quite telling. I do consider Murray to be a more dynamic play maker but I'm excited to see what Tua could do with a decent line and a legitimate RB. Hoping they build around his potential too. Obviously I'm new here so if I screwed something up lemme know.

Screenshot_20211201-112011-133.png
 
Always interesting to see those comparisons.
I'm glad Tua's starting to get some love. Weirdly, when I search youtube for commentary on him and Miami, there isn't as much from the past couple of weeks as there was before when every talking head was dissing on him.
 
Always interesting to see those comparisons.
I'm glad Tua's starting to get some love. Weirdly, when I search youtube for commentary on him and Miami, there isn't as much from the past couple of weeks as there was before when every talking head was dissing on him.
I noticed the same thing. Keyshawn literally said after this week’s game that Tua might be the fourth best QB in his division because it’s too early to rule out Wilson. He’s obviously playing some other angle. His opinion sucks and he has no credibility.
 
