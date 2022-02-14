 17 Days to Free Agency | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

17 Days to Free Agency

Ryan Jensen.

Give our rushing game some attitude with him and Hunt mauling fools on the interior.

Then I like Robinson at OT (afraid of Amrstead's durability concerns), Norwell at OG, Trenton Brown at OT.

Sign them all!

Robinson, Norwell, Jensen, Hunt, Brown.

Then I'll take a few RBs - Fournette, Mostert or Connor.

I actually have a high suspicion of a Landry reunion. He can be effective in the running game in a similar capacity to that of a Debo Samuel.

And then bring me Mike Williams or Gallup.

I don't view Ogbah or Mike G as "must resigns". I could see a TE franchise tag on Mike, but not sure how he fits long term.

Ogbah is overrated and not worth the money he is going to command in a new contract or a tag.

29th overall I am going Running Back.

We could make all these moves, enough coin in the bank.

But what we will probably do is overpay for like Solder, Scherif or Armstead and then blow our load on resigning Ogbah and Mike long term.

So:
Ryan Jensen
Cam Robinson
Andrew Norwell
Trenton Brown
Connor or Mostert or Fournette
Mike Williams or Michael Gallup
Landry (if available)
Mike G (if possible for TE rate on tag).
 
I also REALLY like Mo Alie Cox....
 
Connor is not good and injured prone. Ya, he has had some success in Arizona but hard pass. Mostert is injured all the time. You’d probably more likely to get the Jacksonville Fournette once he’s paid.
 
I’m not a fan of any FAs except Patterson on the cheap or Brieda. Draft or UDFA. Improve up front, add skill players to the outside and call a good game. You’d be amazed at how good our backs look. Obviously I want Duke back too. Lol
 
I’d consider Patterson for sure. I’m done with Breida and I’d accept Duke back. I’m really high on drafting a RB early but I think this class is much weaker.
 
It is, but there is going to be one or two guys who will surprise at the next level. There always is.Stevenson, Herbert, Mitchel. Those guys were diamonds in the rough.
 
Don't disagree. Any RB hitting free agency will come with question marks.

But we need to infuse talent into that room if we are ever going to run the football and stop playing powder puff.

I'm also splitting the risk with taking a RB high.

But those three all have big upside and give us something we are desperately missing. Plus ideally we are going by committee.

Who do you like in the free agent crop at RB?
 
