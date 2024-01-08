17 Game Season = More Injuries

I think the extended season is one major factor in the increased season-ending injuries. It has to be. Just look at the injuries we've had in just the last 2 weeks of the season. We've lost 5-6 starters and some back-ups.



I don't see the NFL going back to a 14 or 16 week season ($$$). That being the case, they should let all 53 players be eligible to play every week. Maybe it would reduce the number of injuries? I've never understood why you have to pay them but you can't play them.



Does anyone have the numbers to compare the number of season-ending or injured reserve injuries between the 17 and 16 week seasons? AND, how many happened on artificial turf?



I've been a Dolphin since Shula came. Grew up in SFLA. Looks like another missed opportunity for us.