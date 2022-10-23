SF Dolphin Fan
Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
- Joined
- May 27, 2005
- Messages
- 19,272
- Reaction score
- 19,409
That's the record for most receiving yards in a single season, set by Calvin Johnson.
Tyreek Hill is on pace for 1972, albeit over 17 games rather than 16. Will he get there?
I think we'll see a more balanced attack with other players contributing. Also, I think we all hope the running game improves. Those factors work against an individual performance. Staying healthy is always huge.
But it's certainly a possibility.
Tyreek Hill is on pace for 1972, albeit over 17 games rather than 16. Will he get there?
I think we'll see a more balanced attack with other players contributing. Also, I think we all hope the running game improves. Those factors work against an individual performance. Staying healthy is always huge.
But it's certainly a possibility.