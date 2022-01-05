1969 NFL Championship Game-biggest game in Dolphins history?

On January 4th 1970, the Minnesota Vikings walloped the Cleveland Browns 27-7 to advance to Super Bowl IV. What does this have to do with the Dolphins? Let me tell you...



The Browns awful offensive showing confirmed to the team that they needed a new quarterback, which in turn led to the late-January trade with the Dolphins, sending Paul Warfield to Miami for what turned out to be Mike Phipps.



This trade was part of the proof Don Shula needed that Joe Robbie was committed to building a winning franchise, and helped lead to his signing with the Dolphins a couple of weeks later.