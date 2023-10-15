 1972 Dolphins-Best Ever | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

1972 Dolphins-Best Ever

Number #1 in the NFL Offense and Defense

Had to overcome bad NFL rules that had the undefeated team on the road in the AFC championship game at the eventual Team of the 70’s….The Pittsburgh Steelers

17-0 - Best ever!
 
That team says that the ‘73 team was even better even though they lost two games.
 
