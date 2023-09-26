 1984 vs 2023 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

1984 vs 2023

OK, the Dolphins are 3-0, Tua and the offense are on an unstoppable roll and WE'RE GOING TO THE SUPER BOWL!!!!

Where have we heard this script before? In 1984.

I think there are a some parallels between this team and the 1984 team, but a few major differences. First, the game was different in 1984. Passing rules were only beginning to be liberalized then, so someone with the arm and accuracy of Marino was astonishing to see. And Dan's right: if he were playing in today's game, he would have 6,000 yards.

The major differences: the running game and the defense. In 1984, the Dolphins really only had Tony Nathan as their feature back. Pete Johnson was a short yardage back who only lasted a year, and Joe Carter didn't live up to expectations. This team has Mostert, Williams, Achane and Achmed--a wealth of riches.

The 1984 defense was definitely underwhelming. You still had real good players who were in decline, either due to injury or age (Betters, Bokamper, Baumhower, Brudzinski, Duhe, the Blackwood brothers) or other serviceable players who just weren't as good as the guys they replaced (Brown, Brophy, Charles, Shipp). And then there's Chuck Studley, who either tried to run a defensive scheme that didn't fit the personnel he had or a combination of both bad scheme and average players. That really became evident in 1986. This year's defense is far better than the 1984 defense, but I want to see them grow as a unit to be something more than just competent. This defense is going to need to step up in the weeks to come because Tua and the offense are not going to be running on all cylinders every week (weather, injury, etc.). Everybody loses once in a while--well, unless it's 1972, but let's not get ahead of ourselves!

If the Dolphins beat the Bills in Buffalo on Sunday--either by one or 50 points--then I'll jump on the hype train. Right now, I'm waiting on the platform, hoping for a reason to jump into a window seat.
 
Agreed. We are 3 and 0 , the offense is running on all cylinders. The bills will be the toughest team yet. IMHO it will be a close game. This game will give us an idea of where we are as a team.
 
the 1984 team had a good defense.....we just ran into a great SF team in the SB but that team went to the SB and the 2023 team has played 3 games so I'm just going to temper down a bit.....I've learnt over the years not to get too high or too low.

One game at a time. No doubt winning in Buffalo would be great and we have a good chance to win but I'll feel much better if Waddle, Williams and Phillips all play
 
Having witnessed the 84 team as a 20 year old - this is different - where they are comparable is both teams on offense are ahead of the rest of the league…

Here’s where the teams might be viewed as different:

Even though Shula rolled with Marino he cooked it after getting the ingredients - here McD got the ingredients and is cooking it like a seasoned Italian grandmother makes a feast for fat man bastard like me! McD is a mad scientist who is ahead of the rest of the league.

McD and Shula both get players to love playing for them….

In this way Marino can be likened to Larry Byrd or Michael Jordan - he makes EVERYONE around them better / Tua is more like a great player playing for Kryzewski - a key part of a system- but not the system itself….

Plus hopefully our defense is in ascension - that is vital piece bc MCD is working to make more cohesion - less riding the on the shoulders of a once in a generation talent, Marino…
 
It also feels like Miami and San Francisco are on a collision course. Much like 1984.

The 49ers defense right now is better than Miami’s. But I'm not sure how teams can deal with the Dolphins speed. Especially with Achane now getting significant playing time.

Obviously, it's early in the season and a lot of football left. But fun to speculate.
 
Always best to keep the hype to a moderate level. In this league, anything can happen. There's a lot riding on the guy under center. There's a lot riding on a lot of guys remaining healthy. I believe in the saying that it's better to be lucky than to just be good. I've won enough bass fishing tournaments to know that a little bit of luck makes a huge difference in just about all facets of life.
 
The running game in 1984 went away when Andra Franklin was injured. After that, Miami did not have a back capable of doing the workhorse running to compliment the air attack. Lots of injuries on the defense took it's toll as well.
 
