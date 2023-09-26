1984 vs 2023

OK, the Dolphins are 3-0, Tua and the offense are on an unstoppable roll and WE'RE GOING TO THE SUPER BOWL!!!!



Where have we heard this script before? In 1984.



I think there are a some parallels between this team and the 1984 team, but a few major differences. First, the game was different in 1984. Passing rules were only beginning to be liberalized then, so someone with the arm and accuracy of Marino was astonishing to see. And Dan's right: if he were playing in today's game, he would have 6,000 yards.



The major differences: the running game and the defense. In 1984, the Dolphins really only had Tony Nathan as their feature back. Pete Johnson was a short yardage back who only lasted a year, and Joe Carter didn't live up to expectations. This team has Mostert, Williams, Achane and Achmed--a wealth of riches.



The 1984 defense was definitely underwhelming. You still had real good players who were in decline, either due to injury or age (Betters, Bokamper, Baumhower, Brudzinski, Duhe, the Blackwood brothers) or other serviceable players who just weren't as good as the guys they replaced (Brown, Brophy, Charles, Shipp). And then there's Chuck Studley, who either tried to run a defensive scheme that didn't fit the personnel he had or a combination of both bad scheme and average players. That really became evident in 1986. This year's defense is far better than the 1984 defense, but I want to see them grow as a unit to be something more than just competent. This defense is going to need to step up in the weeks to come because Tua and the offense are not going to be running on all cylinders every week (weather, injury, etc.). Everybody loses once in a while--well, unless it's 1972, but let's not get ahead of ourselves!



If the Dolphins beat the Bills in Buffalo on Sunday--either by one or 50 points--then I'll jump on the hype train. Right now, I'm waiting on the platform, hoping for a reason to jump into a window seat.