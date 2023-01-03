1993 vs 2022 Season

xSxPxHx
Scout Team
- Joined
- Jan 5, 2007
- Messages
- 2,407
- Reaction score
- 1,605
- Location
- Los Angeles
Not sure what you guys think but I feel as if 1993 and 2022 were the most monumental collapse in Dolphins history. I don’t really remember 93 season as I was 8 years old, and I started to follow Miami in 95. I can remember 2002 being a let down for me, but 2022 has topped it. I will never ever be happy unless something is official ever again. I drank a lot of the Kool-Aid this year and it backfired. I know Miami still has a shot, but if its missed, I consider 2022 the biggest collapse. I’m pretty sure the others will say 93 season will still be the one for them.