1993 vs 2022 Season

‘93s collapse wasn’t shocking. We had gotten to 9-2 w duct tape and chewing gum.



To recap, we began the season 4-1 w Marino playing the best football of his career from an efficiency standpoint - or at least since the ‘84 season. QBR was off the charts for that era and we amassed a lot of talent in FA and our D was even respectable. We were better than the bills for the first time in their dynasty run. Buffalo was on their way down and we thumped them already at Orchard Park. We likely were going to be the AFC Super Bowl rep. But then disaster struck w Marino blew his Achilles. The reigns were turned over to relatively unknown backup Scott Mitchell - who played really well until HE got hurt - which led us to pulling 40+ year old Steve DeBerg out of retirement - who somehow won his first couple games but then his noodle arm gave out and he began getting picked off left and right. Add to that the next set of best players on the team - John Offerdahl, Troy Vincent and I believe Louis Oliver were all lost for the season and when that happened the D couldn’t stop anyone. Mitchell came back from the injury but was terrible upon return. Circumstances were very different. The team was Dan Marino and without him we weren’t expected to do much. We may have overachieved in getting 5 wins in a row without him. But that was never going to last w an unproven QB (think Skylar Thompson at the time) or a washed up DeBerg. Was it frustrating? Yes. But the gut punch had already been delivered the day Marino was carted off of the field. This years collapse feels worse because we were better than some of the teams we just lost to and we had our starting QB for that stretch.