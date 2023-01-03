 1993 vs 2022 Season | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

1993 vs 2022 Season

xSxPxHx

xSxPxHx

Not sure what you guys think but I feel as if 1993 and 2022 were the most monumental collapse in Dolphins history. I don’t really remember 93 season as I was 8 years old, and I started to follow Miami in 95. I can remember 2002 being a let down for me, but 2022 has topped it. I will never ever be happy unless something is official ever again. I drank a lot of the Kool-Aid this year and it backfired. I know Miami still has a shot, but if its missed, I consider 2022 the biggest collapse. I’m pretty sure the others will say 93 season will still be the one for them.
 
Blake the great

Blake the great

The Ray Lucas year was pretty disappointing that I can remember. 1993 was before my time. This is easily the worst collapse I've seen. Can't put it all on injuries.
 
John813

John813

Yea, I wasn't a fan in 93, but the Ray Lucas disaster still tops the list for me.

Still got one more game to "salvage the season" but this was a real gut kick after the start and those crazy wins over the Ravens and Bills.
 
Archaeopteryx

Archaeopteryx

xSxPxHx said:
Not sure what you guys think but I feel as if 1993 and 2022 were the most monumental collapse in Dolphins history. I don’t really remember 93 season as I was 8 years old, and I started to follow Miami in 95. I can remember 2002 being a let down for me, but 2022 has topped it. I will never ever be happy unless something is official ever again. I drank a lot of the Kool-Aid this year and it backfired. I know Miami still has a shot, but if its missed, I consider 2022 the biggest collapse. I’m pretty sure the others will say 93 season will still be the one for them.
They were similar in terms of injuries. ‘93 Dolphins lost their staring QB (Marino), and backup QB (Mitchell) who was playing very well, for the season, as well as their all-pro CB (Vincent), and it was just too much to overcome. By the time Miami limped into Foxboro for the season ending loss they no longer resembled the team they were earlier in the season. In that way both collapses were similar.

However, that ‘93 team, had they stayed healthy probably had a great shot to return to the AFC Championship game, and was good enough to beat what was the least dangerous of the Bills 4 SB teams. Still, the Cowboys would have been looming in the SB.
 
royalshank

royalshank

‘93s collapse wasn’t shocking. We had gotten to 9-2 w duct tape and chewing gum.

To recap, we began the season 4-1 w Marino playing the best football of his career from an efficiency standpoint - or at least since the ‘84 season. QBR was off the charts for that era and we amassed a lot of talent in FA and our D was even respectable. We were better than the bills for the first time in their dynasty run. Buffalo was on their way down and we thumped them already at Orchard Park. We likely were going to be the AFC Super Bowl rep. But then disaster struck w Marino blew his Achilles. The reigns were turned over to relatively unknown backup Scott Mitchell - who played really well until HE got hurt - which led us to pulling 40+ year old Steve DeBerg out of retirement - who somehow won his first couple games but then his noodle arm gave out and he began getting picked off left and right. Add to that the next set of best players on the team - John Offerdahl, Troy Vincent and I believe Louis Oliver were all lost for the season and when that happened the D couldn’t stop anyone. Mitchell came back from the injury but was terrible upon return. Circumstances were very different. The team was Dan Marino and without him we weren’t expected to do much. We may have overachieved in getting 5 wins in a row without him. But that was never going to last w an unproven QB (think Skylar Thompson at the time) or a washed up DeBerg. Was it frustrating? Yes. But the gut punch had already been delivered the day Marino was carted off of the field. This years collapse feels worse because we were better than some of the teams we just lost to and we had our starting QB for that stretch.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Archaeopteryx said:
They were similar in terms of injuries. ‘93 Dolphins lost their staring QB (Marino), and backup QB (Mitchell) who was playing very well, for the season, as well as their all-pro CB (Vincent), and it was just too much to overcome. By the time Miami limped into Foxboro for the season ending loss they no longer resembled the team they were earlier in the season.
Don’t forget Offerdahl and I think Louis Oliver
 
Archaeopteryx

Archaeopteryx

royalshank said:
Don’t forget Offerdahl and I think Louis Oliver
Was that Offerdahl’s abdominal strain?

I have a cool Offerdahl story. My dad was Vice Dean of, and a law professor at Boston University at the time. He had a student with the last name Offerdahl, and having not run into many Offerdahl’s he jokingly asked her if she was related. Turns out it was John’s sister and he let told her we were huge fans, and she got me a cool training camp T-Shirt. It had the Dolphins logo on the front, and had a tongue in cheek sentence on the back about how football was a dangerous sport that shouldn’t be played by anyone. The number of times people harassed me thinking it was an anti-football shirt was amusing.
 
Adam Strange

Adam Strange

John Offerdahl— amazing player, but Exhibit A for a player who could have been a HOFer but for the injuries. Would have really improved those early 90s teams to have him around too as he was out more than he was in the last time the Dolphins were contenders in the early 90s.
 
Adam Strange

Adam Strange

This is worse because while Tua has been out several games, he’s also come back. Had Marino played even a third of the games he missed, the team likely makes the playoffs. And the losses to SF, SD, and at Buffalo this year can’t be blamed on injuries.
 
Marino420TD

Marino420TD

I think Liffort Hobley was also lost earlier in the year, who was our 5th DB. So, we lost 3/5 top DB's including the top 2 (in '93).
 
royalshank

royalshank

Archaeopteryx said:
Was that Offerdahl’s abdominal strain?

I have a cool Offerdahl story. My dad was Vice Dean of, and a law professor at Boston University at the time. He had a student with the last name Offerdahl, and having not run into many Offerdahl’s he jokingly asked her if she was related. Turns out it was John’s sister and he let told her we were huge fans, and she got me a cool training camp T-Shirt. It had the Dolphins logo on the front, and had a tongue in cheek sentence on the back about how football was a dangerous sport that shouldn’t be played by anyone. The number of times people harassed me thinking it was an anti-football shirt was amusing.
I can’t remember what that injury was that year. That is a great story!
 
royalshank

royalshank

Marino420TD said:
I think Liffort Hobley was also lost earlier in the year, who was our 5th DB. So, we lost 3/5 top DB's including the top 2 (in '93).
Oh good call. Yeah there were a ton more injuries we couldn’t keep track of them all. Hobley was a good player in that 5 spot. During the collapse we got thrown all over
 
