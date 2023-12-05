wpgfishfan
Yes we will have to collapse again but for those of us old enought to remember. We were 9-2 and the #1 seed and proceeded to lose our next 5 and not make the playoffs
I say this not because I think we will collapse but I'm still of the mindset of hoping Buffalo loses and those 7-5 teams lose. Just 3 years ago we were 10-6 and missed the playoffs which means 11-6 is possible to miss if we don't get help.
I still think we are a 12 win team but I'm still cheering for Browns Steelers Texans to lose in case we drop a few
