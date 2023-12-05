 1993 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

1993

Yes we will have to collapse again but for those of us old enought to remember. We were 9-2 and the #1 seed and proceeded to lose our next 5 and not make the playoffs

I say this not because I think we will collapse but I'm still of the mindset of hoping Buffalo loses and those 7-5 teams lose. Just 3 years ago we were 10-6 and missed the playoffs which means 11-6 is possible to miss if we don't get help.

I still think we are a 12 win team but I'm still cheering for Browns Steelers Texans to lose in case we drop a few
 
that year we lost Marino, Offerdahl(our best player on defense) and about 7 other players that all ended up on IR so it's a complete different thing
 
Why is that there are so many posters on here who love to dwell in what happened in the past and just seem to want to ignore what is happening right now?

I prefer to live in the moment. There is absolutely nothing I can do to change the past and the future will take care of itself.
 
**** those teams...I want them all to win enough to be behind the Dolphins, so they can push Buffalo out. I'm seeing 13 wins personally. I say we go 2-1 in those last 3 games. They ain't afraid of the 'Boys or the Bills in Miami...not at all. Dolphins and Cowboys are the only teams undefeated at home, with us having a slightly better road winning %...and I think our defense will handle Buffalo in week 18. They're improving EVERY week and already playing at a top 5 level...give them boys another month? Josh may call in sick.
 
