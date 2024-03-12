1st Day of Free Agency Review

Losses:



Avg - Vikings - $20 million, 2 years, $14 million guaranteed. This one hurts, I feel like we could’ve paid him that, and he reunites with Flores.



Wilkins - Raiders - $110 million, 4 years, $82 million Guaranteed. Guaranteed money is $20.5 per year. He’s going to wreck havoc playing with Crosby. I wish him well, he got his bag, but honestly I’m okay with it. Too much to pay for a Defensive Tackle. You can’t pay everybody.



Hunt - Panthers - 5 years, $100 million, first two years $44 million guaranteed. Once again, good for him. $22 million per year (which is the guaranteed money) per is too much to pay for a guard. Got his bag, wish him well.



Brandon Jones - Broncos - 3 years, $22.5 million, $12 million Guaranteed. That’s $4 million per guaranteed, he’ll replace Simmons who would’ve cost the Broncos a lot more. Lots of Safties on the market, good for Brandon Jones, but he wouldn’t be worth that to the Dolphins.



Projected compensatory Picks:



Wilkins - 3rd Rounder

Hunt - 3rd Rounder

Jones - 5th Rounder ???





Cuts to save Cap space:



Ogbah, DT - Cap Savings: $13.7 million, Dead Cap Space $4 Million

Howard CB - Cap Savings: $18.5 MIllion (after June 1st) Dead Cap Space $7.4 Million

Baker Inside Linebacker - Cap Savings: $9.8 Million, Dead Cap Space: $4.9 Million

Keon Crossen CB - Cap Savings: $2.99 Million, Dead Cap Space: $0



Restructures to Save Cap Space:



Terron Armstead: $8.4 Million in cap savings (estimated) From $20.8 million to estimated $12.4 million

Jalen Ramsey : $19.9 Million Cap Savings with $25 million bonus to be spread out over the next 5 years.

Zack Sieler, Durham Smythe, & Alec Ingold: $8.9 million in cap savings Ingold and Sieler are signed through 2026 and Smythe through 2025. All three players now have two void years at the end of their contracts.



Total of $37 Million in cap savings due to restructures with up to another $12.54 million available if you restructure Tyreek Hills contract without extending him, more if you did extend him.



Free Agency Signings:



Jonnu Smith - TE - $10 million, 2 years. An excellent pass catching tight end who will improve the passing game and allow Miami to actually pass out of 12 personnel package.



Aaron Brewer - Center - $21 Million, 3 years. Replacement for Conner Williams. $27 years old, good center, very mobile will fit well in this system. We probably won’t end up drafting JPJ now. Still have 2 more holes to fill on the interior offensive line and we need a swing tackle if Kendall Lamm isn’t going to return.



Jordyn Brooks - LB - $30 Million, 3 years. good productive player, can rush the passer a bit. Excellent in coverage. Upgrade over Baker!



Anthony Walker - LB - ? 1 year - Nice Rotational player for our linebacking corps.



Daviyon Nixon - DT - $985k 1 year, Competition for the rotation at D Tackle



Isaiah Mack - DT $1 million, 1 year, Competition for the Rotation at D Tackle



Re-signs:

-Nik Needham CB - Competion for Kohou in the slot

-Elijah Campbell S - Meh

-Robert Jones - G - Competition & Depth

-Jake Bailey - P - Meh



Projected 1st & second round picks:



OT & DT Or WR OT, or Edge OT with the idea that the OT will kick inside to play left guard to learn from Armstead as understudy to replace him in 2025. They can really go BPA here or even trade back if they can find someone who wants to trade up, But, who knows?



Projected cap space for 2025 - $71 million. (Note, this doesn't take in the can kicking down the road from 2024 restructures, but we should be in reasonable shape in any case)



Some losses and some additions & replacements. Team will also have a bump in cap space post June 1st when the X cut kicks in. Future not as glum as it may seem, lots more work to do, this was only the first day of legal tampering as they call it. 2025 looks like we will have plenty of money to spend/cap space available as well as a good number of draft picks, (1, 2, & 3 3rd round picks including compensatory picks a 4th, 3 5ths, & 2 7ths) 11 picks in total, so that’s interesting information.