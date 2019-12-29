tay0365
Do not know if it has been stated yet, if it has, sorry. To this point, after the regular season ended, Miami's 1st round picks will be....
1. The 5th pick
2. the 18th pick
3. As early as the 21st pick if (I believe) the Texans lose to the Bills, and by some huge luck, Titans, Eagles, and Viking all win.
