1st Round Selections Underscore Direction of Team

Yes, if we had stayed at No. 3, we could have drafted Pitts or Chase. Bu we already have Giesecki who is developing nicely and will be extended. As to Chase, it is not the end of the world. Grier kept his options open by grabbing the Eagles No. 6 pick in exchange for our No. 12 this year and our No. 1 next year, which is replaced by San Francisco's 1st next year. However, we believed that Cincy may take Sewell or that Atlanta would take a QB or trade out of the pick.



So we gambled. On the upside, we got at least 2 additional picks--a third round pick next year and a first round in 2023. Was that enough to risk losing Chase? Yes.



No doubt, there is a difference between Chase and Waddle. Waddle has tremendous speed and can be a great weapon. He has the same frame as Carolina's Steve Smith.



At No. 18, we threw caution to the wind and went for greatness. We are all concerned about Phillips' concussion history but I trust Flo to make that decision. It's his *** if he must retire due to concussions.



Tonight, we need a center and stud RB.



Speaking of risk, the 49ers gave up a lot to move up to No. 3 this year.



In the AFC East, the Patriots spent like drunken sailors and Mack Jones is average.



Miami needs Tua and his OL to greatly improve.