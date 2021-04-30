 1st Round Selections Underscore Direction of Team | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

1st Round Selections Underscore Direction of Team

Finlawyer

Finlawyer

Yes, if we had stayed at No. 3, we could have drafted Pitts or Chase. Bu we already have Giesecki who is developing nicely and will be extended. As to Chase, it is not the end of the world. Grier kept his options open by grabbing the Eagles No. 6 pick in exchange for our No. 12 this year and our No. 1 next year, which is replaced by San Francisco's 1st next year. However, we believed that Cincy may take Sewell or that Atlanta would take a QB or trade out of the pick.

So we gambled. On the upside, we got at least 2 additional picks--a third round pick next year and a first round in 2023. Was that enough to risk losing Chase? Yes.

No doubt, there is a difference between Chase and Waddle. Waddle has tremendous speed and can be a great weapon. He has the same frame as Carolina's Steve Smith.

At No. 18, we threw caution to the wind and went for greatness. We are all concerned about Phillips' concussion history but I trust Flo to make that decision. It's his *** if he must retire due to concussions.

Tonight, we need a center and stud RB.

Speaking of risk, the 49ers gave up a lot to move up to No. 3 this year.

In the AFC East, the Patriots spent like drunken sailors and Mack Jones is average.

Miami needs Tua and his OL to greatly improve.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Grier went for the homerun, super draft so far
 
S

Sumlit

Not much of a gamble, IMO. There is risk, sure, but they've clearly gone for fits that are ready to contribute.

If anything, this shows the team has realized they're ahead of schedule and started pivoting from rebuild mode to compete mode.

Contrast last year's 1st round where they selected raw players who would need more than one year to be ready, with this year's first round where they selected players who fill their biggest needs and are ready to contribute from day one.

Shows to me that they are pivoting their plans to go for playoffs. Waddle and Phillips make the Dolphins better today than yesterday, and they'll be immediate contributors.
 
