(2) 347 Club Memberships to give away...

I think being a part of 347 Club would be an honor and I'd love to join the group. I always try to be an active poster and I try to bring my expertise in coaching to most of my views that I share here, although my diehard DOLFAN sometimes shows through. I've been a Dolfan since 1971 and am a coach of 32 years. Thirty of my former players have reached the NFL and I've attended coaching clinics for over 30 years, so occasionally my connections are unique and not things released in the news. I'm retiring soon and plan to start a DOLFAN Blog focusing on Dolphins X's and O's and personnel decisions and will be visiting Miami practices often.