 (2) 347 Club Memberships to give away... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

(2) 347 Club Memberships to give away...

13marino13

13marino13

I'm in a glass case of emotion!
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
27,293
Reaction score
80,200
Location
Institutionalized in PA
GrieseMarinoTua has graciously donated a Club 347 membership and I will match it to make 2 available. Let us know why you should get one or let us know of someone deserving in your eyes and why.
ponder inspector gadget GIF

Also, don't forget to check out our new podcast partner @DolphinsTalk and follow them on Twitter!

DolphinsTalk.com Podcast

DolphinsTalk.com Podcast for Wednesday, April 1st: Will Kyle Pitts or Ja'Marr Chase Be Available at Pick #6 for the Dolphins? DolphinsTalk.com Website Link to Podcast: https://dolphinstalk.com/2021/04/01/dolphinstalk-podcast-will-kyle-pitts-or-jamarr-chase-be-available-at-pick-6-for-the-dolphins/
finheaven.com finheaven.com
:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh
 
Goonies

Goonies

Second String
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
1,947
Reaction score
682
Location
Miami,FL
Not sure if I’m deserving but I would love to have one. Posters I believe deserve one are guys like pach(draft guru) and j-offer-doll if they don’t have one already. And a poster called Sammy smith as well.
 
D

dolphinsjayshaw

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Oct 15, 2004
Messages
310
Reaction score
109
Location
Moncton, NB
I don't know that I'm any more "deserving" than anyone else on here. But i can tell you that i love this site, i come here every day to read about this team that i love. I don't say much, but so appreciate everything that so many put into this site. I've always wanted to become a member of the 347, but haven't been able to swing it yet.

Thanks for keeping this site going and awesome.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
12,165
Reaction score
11,520
Location
Bahamas
Goonies said:
Not sure if I’m deserving but I would love to have one. Posters I believe deserve one are guys like pach(draft guru) and j-offer-doll if they don’t have one already. And a poster called Sammy smith as well.
Click to expand...
I like your posts and contributions but that avatar could affect major decisions. :shrug:
 
DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

NFL'S WINNINGEST TEAM
Club Member
Joined
Feb 16, 2002
Messages
4,456
Reaction score
948
Location
SO CAL
I think being a part of 347 Club would be an honor and I'd love to join the group. I always try to be an active poster and I try to bring my expertise in coaching to most of my views that I share here, although my diehard DOLFAN sometimes shows through. I've been a Dolfan since 1971 and am a coach of 32 years. Thirty of my former players have reached the NFL and I've attended coaching clinics for over 30 years, so occasionally my connections are unique and not things released in the news. I'm retiring soon and plan to start a DOLFAN Blog focusing on Dolphins X's and O's and personnel decisions and will be visiting Miami practices often.
 
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

See you in the Lounge
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 29, 2008
Messages
45,234
Reaction score
92,038
DOLFANMIKE said:
I think being a part of 347 Club would be an honor and I'd love to join the group. I always try to be an active poster and I try to bring my expertise in coaching to most of my views that I share here, although my diehard DOLFAN sometimes shows through. I've been a Dolfan since 1971 and am a coach of 32 years. Thirty of my former players have reached the NFL and I've attended coaching clinics for over 30 years, so occasionally my connections are unique and not things released in the news. I'm retiring soon and plan to start a DOLFAN Blog focusing on Dolphins X's and O's and personnel decisions and will be visiting Miami practices often.
Click to expand...

Brother @andyahs generously sponsored you for Club Mike

Welcome aboard :UP:

We love that X's and O's stuff there

There is a Draft contest going on so get in if you can


 
deester11

deester11

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 15, 2012
Messages
608
Reaction score
924
I would love a membership. I think I'm deserving because I've only been threatened to have a post removed once...😂😂😂. More than that I contribute facts and the discussions are always seeing both sides. Either way this is a good thing for the board.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom