 2 min offense 2nd QT. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2 min offense 2nd QT.

D

Dthrill_08

Second String
Joined
Jan 5, 2011
Messages
1,255
Reaction score
52
Someone please explain what was going through the mind of Coach Flores.

He left Jacoby Brissett on the field and tried to get an offsides. We had 3 TO, over 1:15 on the clock (maybe more) but we get a delay of game.

We had plenty of time to go for the TD but settled for a FG instead.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
14,015
Reaction score
17,910
Location
Bahamas
Dthrill_08 said:
Someone please explain what was going through the mind of Coach Flores.

He left Jacoby Brissett on the field and tried to get an offsides. We had 3 TO, over 1:15 on the clock (maybe more) but we get a delay of game.

We had plenty of time to go for the TD but settled for a FG instead.
Click to expand...
No

I think they had a play they wanted to run with him but time expired
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
16,152
Reaction score
11,647
Location
New Jersey
Here’s how it was explained by the radio guys:

1. Brisket was in there to run the sneak.

2. Left him in with no intention of snapping ball - didn’t want to leave NE w any time after we scored. Idea was to score a TD using our 3 TOs.

3. Mistake was no one believed Brisket was going to run a play as he was cold. You put Tua back in if you have any hope of drawing them offsides.

4. Main goal though was to kill clock.

5. Getting a 5 yard penalty messed up all of our plans.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
16,152
Reaction score
11,647
Location
New Jersey
andyahs said:
No

I think they had a play they wanted to run with him but time expired
Click to expand...
They weren’t going to run a play. Main idea was to kill clock and try and get an offsides as a bonus.
 
Spiff

Spiff

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Mar 3, 2005
Messages
4,366
Reaction score
1,936
Location
Münchweiler, Germany
royalshank said:
Here’s how it was explained by the radio guys:

1. Brisket was in there to run the sneak.

2. Left him in with no intention of snapping ball - didn’t want to leave NE w any time after we scored. Idea was to score a TD using our 3 TOs.

3. Mistake was no one believed Brisket was going to run a play as he was cold. You put Tua back in if you have any hope of drawing them offsides.

4. Main goal though was to kill clock.

5. Getting a 5 yard penalty messed up all of our plans.
Click to expand...
If that was the plan, I have to question our coaches' football acumen.
 
D

Dthrill_08

Second String
Joined
Jan 5, 2011
Messages
1,255
Reaction score
52
That is what I am thinking and it was a mistake. I understand removing time from the clock but it is rookie Mac Jones, not Mahomes or Brady. With 40 seconds and no timeouts, I bet the Pats don't score.

We played it conservative and it caused us.

I believe we had more than 1:15 seconds with good field position and 3 time outs. The pats had 0 time outs.
 
Jimi

Jimi

The World Is Yours
Club Member
Joined
Jun 19, 2004
Messages
7,728
Reaction score
2,288
Age
31
Location
Tallahassee
I liked it personally, a minute with 3 time outs left is all day on a short field. We didn’t need the time, we just needed better execution.
 
Ben Had

Ben Had

You're awesome!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 19, 2004
Messages
4,905
Reaction score
6,593
Damnit...and we could have won...
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
16,152
Reaction score
11,647
Location
New Jersey
Spiff said:
If that was the plan, I have to question our coaches' football acumen.
Click to expand...
You and Cefalo, Taylor, Rose and Bokamper - all thought it was idiotic. As JT put it “no one on NE believed they were going to snap it w Brisket in there. You put Tua back in for that”. The idea of running time off then taking a TO was fine. We didn’t play for the FG. We had an eternity to score a TD. But the 5 yard penalty messed it up.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
16,152
Reaction score
11,647
Location
New Jersey
Dthrill_08 said:
That is what I am thinking and it was a mistake. I understand removing time from the clock but it is rookie Mac Jones, not Mahomes or Brady. With 40 seconds and no timeouts, I bet the Pats don't score.

We played it conservative and it caused us.

I believe we had more than 1:15 seconds with good field position and 3 time outs. The pats had 0 time outs.
Click to expand...
Jones was killing us w short passes. It’s conceivable they got into FG range. It would have been great coaching on our side if it had worked!
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
16,152
Reaction score
11,647
Location
New Jersey
Jimi said:
I liked it personally, a minute with 3 time outs left is all day on a short field. We didn’t need the time, we just needed better execution.
Click to expand...
Me too. The mistake was leaving Brisket in.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom