2 min offense 2nd QT.

Here’s how it was explained by the radio guys:



1. Brisket was in there to run the sneak.



2. Left him in with no intention of snapping ball - didn’t want to leave NE w any time after we scored. Idea was to score a TD using our 3 TOs.



3. Mistake was no one believed Brisket was going to run a play as he was cold. You put Tua back in if you have any hope of drawing them offsides.



4. Main goal though was to kill clock.



5. Getting a 5 yard penalty messed up all of our plans.