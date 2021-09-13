2 min offense 2nd QT.

Dthrill_08
Someone please explain what was going through the mind of Coach Flores.
He left Jacoby Brissett on the field and tried to get an offsides. We had 3 TO, over 1:15 on the clock (maybe more) but we get a delay of game.
We had plenty of time to go for the TD but settled for a FG instead.
