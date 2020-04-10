2 Mocks, which would you prefer?

Which draft would you prefer?

FinPhan54

FinPhan54

A.
1586568112194.png



B.

1586567937687.png


For those who can't see the images

Option A / B

5. Tua Tagovailoa, QB / Tristan Wirfs, OT
18. Xavier McKinney, S / Justin Herbert, QB
26. Isaiah Wilson, RT / Cesar Ruiz, C
39. JK Dobbins, RB / Jonathan Taylor, RB
56. Matt Hennessy, C / Ashtyn Davis, S
 

