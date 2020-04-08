2 NFL teams fail Tua in pre draft physicals- Lombardi

“It’s not just his hip,” Lombardi said. “It’s his ankle. It’s his wrist. He broke his wrist the first day of spring ball one year. And then they fixed it. He came back and broke it again. He’s brittle. He is brittle. You can’t deny it.”

no, no you can't. i think he drops out of the top 10 and a contender trades up for him with the intention of a red shirt year or 2.
 
Good. I mean it sucks for his future, but if he cant stay healthy behind an elite OL, ehat makes you think he will in nfl?
 
Yet numerous studies say differently. They are posted in the Tua thread which discusses the injury probability for players, the types of injuries, for players who were previously injured.

Most were only 10 percent more likely to be injured than those who were not injured before.

Biggest issues deal with chronic muscle issues in the lower extremities. Ankles were one of the lowest future issues as were hip injuries. Broken bones are really no issue the same with upper extremity injuries with the exception of shoulder injuries for QBs.
 
Some team is going to take Tua early and make the rest of the league look foolish for passing on him. If Miami is one of those teams that pass on him you can start the countdown on when Grier gets fired.
 
Good chance this is complete bullshit. Pre draft workouts have been cancelled for a few weeks now and I haven't seen it reported that Tua visited with any teams before they were cancelled. (I could be wrong about that but I haven't heard it.)

This isn't surprising. A lot of us have been talking about this for a while. He isn't worth the risk.
 
