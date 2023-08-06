2 round 2024 NFL Mock Draft - PFN

2-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Caleb Williams to Titans, Drake Maye Falls Outside the Top 5 Caleb Williams and Drake Maye are the big-ticket names in the 2024 NFL Draft, but where do QBs like Bo Nix and Riley Leonard end up in our latest mock draft?

22) Miami Dolphins: Sedrick Van Pran, C, Georgia​

54) Miami Dolphins: Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma​

Way too early, but I always find these interesting to see how they pan out a year from now and how many of those guys are still seen in that same range, rise/fall, etc..Selecting Sedrick Van Pran is incumbent upon the Miami Dolphins deciding they do not want to extend Connor Williams. Although Williams was excellent in his first season playing the position, teams tend not to value the center position the way they should. Adding Van Pran gives the Dolphins a nice long-term option at the position.Van Pran would have competed with Joe Tippman and John Michael Schmitz as the first center off the board in the 2023 NFL Draft.Tyler Guyton fits another offensive line need on the Dolphins offensive line. The haul of Van Pran and Guyton makes for an offensive line that could actually be good in 2024. Guyton doesn’t yet have a ton of experience, but he has all the physical tools to be the next great offensive lineman coming from the Sooners program.Dont think I'd be mad about getting some young OL in here