2 round mock (with trades)

ROUND 1



***TRADE*** Indianapolis trade 1st rounder (4), 2nd rounder (35), 1st rounder in 2024 and 4th rounder in 2024 for CHI 1st rounder (1)

1. Indianapolis Colts (from CHI) - Bryce Young, QB, Alabama



2. Houston Texans - C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State



3. Arizona Cardinals - Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama



4. Chicago Bears (from IND) - Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia



5. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) - Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson



***TRADE*** Carolina trade 1st rounder (9), 2nd rounder (61) and 2nd rounder in 2024 for DET 1st rounder (6)

6. Carolina Panthers (from DET) - Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida



7. Las Vegas Raiders - Broderick Jones, T, Georgia



8. Atlanta Falcons - Will Levis, QB, Kentucky



9. Detroit Lions (from CAR) - Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois



10. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO) - Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech



11. Tennessee Titans - Paris Johnson Jr., T, Ohio State



***TRADE*** Green Bay trade 1st rounder (15) and 3rd rounder (78) for HOU 1st rounder (12)

12. Green Bay Packers (from HOU) - Peter Skoronski, T, Northwestern



13. New York Jets - O'Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida



14. New England Patriots - Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State



15. Houston Texans (from GB) - Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU



16. Washington Commanders - Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon



17. Pittsburgh Steelers - Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson



18. Detroit Lions - Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson



***TRADE*** Los Angeles Chargers trade 1st rounder (21) and 3rd rounder (85) for TB 1st rounder (19) and 5th rounder (153)

19. Los Angeles Chargers (from TB) - Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College



20. Seattl Seahawks - Brian Branch, S, Alabama



21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from LAC) - Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina



22. Baltimore Ravens - Jordan Addison, WR USC



23. Minnesota Vikings - Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa



24. Jacksonville Jaguars - Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame



25. New York Giants - Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State



26. Dallas Cowboys - John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota



27. Buffalo Bills - Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M



28. Cincinnati Bengals - Dawand Jones, T, Ohio State



29. New Orleans Saints (from SF etc) - Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh



30. Phildelphia Eagles - Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas



31. Kansas City Chiefs - Keion White, EDGE, Georgia Tech







ROUND 2



32. Pittsburgh Steelers (from CHI) - Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia



33. Houston Texans - Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia



34. Arizona Cardinals - Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee



35. Chicago Bears (from IND) - Darnell Wright, T, Tennessee



36. Los Angeles Rams - B.J. Ojulari, EDGE, LSU



37. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) - Josh Downs, WR, UNC



38. Las Vegas Raiders - Siaki Ika, DT, Baylor



39. Carolina Panthers - Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama



40. New Orleans Saints - Henry To'o To'o, LB, Alabama



***TRADE*** New England trades 2nd rounder (46) and 4th rounder (115) for TEN 2nd rounder (41)

41. New England Patriots (from TEN) - Cody Mauch, G, NDSU



42. Cleveland Browns - Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah



43. New York Jets - Jaelyn Duncan, T, Maryland



44. Atlanta Falcons - Andre Carter II, EDGE, Army



45. Green Bay Packers - Jordan Battle, S, Alabama



46. Tennessee Titans (from NE) - Nathaniel Dell, WR, Houston



47. Washington Commanders - Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA



48. Detroit Lions - Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State



***TRADE*** Chicago trade 2nd rounder (53) and 4th rounder (132) for PIT 2nd rounder (49)

49. Chicago Bears (from PIT) - Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia



50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas



51. Miami Dolphins - Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa



52. Seattle Seahawks - Sydney Brown, S, Syracuse



53. Pittsburgh Steelers (from CHI) - Anton Harrison, T, Oklahoma



54. Los Angeles Chargers - Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State



55. Detroit Lions (from MIN) - Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane



56. Jacksonville Jaguars - Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland



57. New Yorjk Giants - Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State



58. Dallas Cowboys - Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Penn State



59. Buffalo Bills - Joe Tippmann, G, Wisconsin



60. Cincinnati Bengals - Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State



61. Detroit Lions (from SF thru CAR) - Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan



62. Philadelphia Eagles - Calvin Phillips III, CB, Utah



63. Kansas City Chiefs - Rashee Rice, WR, SMU