2 UDFA's as Starter in 2021 ?

Hey guys,



I am very excited about these two Players.



- Benito Jones (DT/NT)

- Donell Stanley (G/C)



Is it possible that Jones beat out R.Davis ? I say yes.



The same about Stanley. For me he beat out Kindley for the Starting RG spot. I see Hunt as RT and Davis as the Swing Back up.





Our O-Line for Tua in 2021



Jackson - Flowers -Draft/FA- Stanley - Hunt



Transformation finished.



Are you happy with this situation ?