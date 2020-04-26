2 UDFA's as Starter in 2021 ?

Jason Taylor (99)
Hey guys,
I am very excited about these two Players.
- Benito Jones (DT/NT)
- Donell Stanley (G/C)
Is it possible that Jones beat out R.Davis ? I say yes.
The same about Stanley. For me he beat out Kindley for the Starting RG spot. I see Hunt as RT and Davis as the Swing Back up.
Our O-Line for Tua in 2021
Jackson - Flowers -Draft/FA- Stanley - Hunt
Transformation finished.
Are you happy with this situation ?
