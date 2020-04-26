2 UDFA's as Starter in 2021 ?

Hey guys,

I am very excited about these two Players.

- Benito Jones (DT/NT)
- Donell Stanley (G/C)

Is it possible that Jones beat out R.Davis ? I say yes.

The same about Stanley. For me he beat out Kindley for the Starting RG spot. I see Hunt as RT and Davis as the Swing Back up.


Our O-Line for Tua in 2021

Jackson - Flowers -Draft/FA- Stanley - Hunt

Transformation finished.

Are you happy with this situation ?
 
I can see Jones having a chance to make the team. I don't see Stanley making the team. He could go on the PS tho.
 
We're still a long way from home. But it's exciting to think about what it could look like once we get these cats in the building and working. Just hope we continue to add pieces along the line as we evolve as a team.
 
I will say the KState tackle was a shock. And a nice flier for on a decent prospect.

KState isnt a slouch in producing high end and capable offensive linemen.
 
