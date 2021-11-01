 20 things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 26-11 loss to Buffalo Bills | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

20 things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 26-11 loss to Buffalo Bills

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Club Member
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
22,962
Reaction score
17,305
Location
Columbus, OH
www.sun-sentinel.com

20 things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 26-11 loss to Buffalo Bills

If the Bills are the cream of the AFC East, if Miami’s division rival is the top dog in the AFC conference, then what the Dolphins are building isn’t good enough. We could be looking at another decade of looking up at a division rival the way Miami looked up at the Patriots when they dominated...
www.sun-sentinel.com www.sun-sentinel.com

  1. 2nd 7 game losing streak under Flores.
  2. Tua’s worst career games vs Buffalo
  3. Miami and Houston continue to play hardball for Watson
  4. Allen had all day, no pass rush
  5. Austin Reiter decent compared to rest of O-line
  6. Run game abandoned again, 21 2nd half rushing yards
  7. Beasley destroyed Miami secondary, caught 10/13 targets
  8. Diggs beat Howard for another score
  9. Defense better without baker
  10. Special teams continues to regress, missed FG, return game nonexistent
  11. Wilkins continues solid season
  12. Elandon roberts missed tackle on Allen on 3rd down proved costly
  13. Tua struggles vs winning teams now has career 69.8 rating with 4 tds 5 ints
  14. Tua struggles vs the AFC east, 65.6 rating vs division this season
  15. Passing in nfl has evolved: avg rating in Marino’s rookie season was 78.4, today it’s 97.7
  16. QB matters, Pennington is the only Dolphins QB since Marino to finish top 3 in rating (2nd in 2008)
  17. 2001-2006 Brady had a 74.3 rating vs Dolphins.
  18. Bills own their first 6 game win streak vs Miami
  19. Belichick tree remains underwhelming Flores now 16-24 as coach
  20. Next up Houston. Miami is 1-8 all time vs Houston. Texans will be the 5th Dolphins opponent to enter the game with one or zero wins.
 
LargoFin

LargoFin

Starter
Joined
Mar 30, 2018
Messages
3,432
Reaction score
2,244
Age
48
Location
Largo, Florida
Jason Sanders is unreliable from any distance
OCs had a good game plan early, they kept the Bills' defense off balance in the first quarter with motions and runs.
We don't have a QB who runs the offense.
If a punt receiving team recovers the ball in endzone, it's a touchback. :cool:
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Club Member
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
22,962
Reaction score
17,305
Location
Columbus, OH
LargoFin said:
Jason Sanders is unreliable from any distance
OCs had a good game plan early, they kept the Bills' defense off balance in the first quarter with motions and runs.
We don't have a QB who runs the offense.
If a punt receiving team recovers the ball in endzone, it's a touchback. :cool:
Click to expand...
That rule about muffs still be a touchback if recovered in the endzone needs changed
 
LargoFin

LargoFin

Starter
Joined
Mar 30, 2018
Messages
3,432
Reaction score
2,244
Age
48
Location
Largo, Florida
Dolph N.Fan said:
That rule about muffs still be a touchback if recovered in the endzone needs changed
Click to expand...

I dont know about that. I want to add another thing we learned:

Our receivers love bunching up in the same zone on the field, or just stealing other receiver's zone from him.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom