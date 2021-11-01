Dolph N.Fan
20 things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 26-11 loss to Buffalo Bills
If the Bills are the cream of the AFC East, if Miami’s division rival is the top dog in the AFC conference, then what the Dolphins are building isn’t good enough. We could be looking at another decade of looking up at a division rival the way Miami looked up at the Patriots when they dominated...
www.sun-sentinel.com
- 2nd 7 game losing streak under Flores.
- Tua’s worst career games vs Buffalo
- Miami and Houston continue to play hardball for Watson
- Allen had all day, no pass rush
- Austin Reiter decent compared to rest of O-line
- Run game abandoned again, 21 2nd half rushing yards
- Beasley destroyed Miami secondary, caught 10/13 targets
- Diggs beat Howard for another score
- Defense better without baker
- Special teams continues to regress, missed FG, return game nonexistent
- Wilkins continues solid season
- Elandon roberts missed tackle on Allen on 3rd down proved costly
- Tua struggles vs winning teams now has career 69.8 rating with 4 tds 5 ints
- Tua struggles vs the AFC east, 65.6 rating vs division this season
- Passing in nfl has evolved: avg rating in Marino’s rookie season was 78.4, today it’s 97.7
- QB matters, Pennington is the only Dolphins QB since Marino to finish top 3 in rating (2nd in 2008)
- 2001-2006 Brady had a 74.3 rating vs Dolphins.
- Bills own their first 6 game win streak vs Miami
- Belichick tree remains underwhelming Flores now 16-24 as coach
- Next up Houston. Miami is 1-8 all time vs Houston. Texans will be the 5th Dolphins opponent to enter the game with one or zero wins.