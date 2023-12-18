20 Years Ago…

Dolph N.Fan
Active Roster
- Joined
- Sep 11, 2010
- Messages
- 32,350
- Reaction score
- 33,961
- Location
- Columbus, OH
Why this game specifically? It's very important at this point but the AFC and particularly the AFCE have more meaning after the actual win count.The last time Miami beat dallas:
View attachment 156887
Interesting enough the last time they best dallas they were also wearing throwbacks….which they’ll be wearing this week.
Don’t think I’ve ever wanted to win a game more this season than this one.