20 Years Ago…

The last time Miami beat dallas:
Interesting enough the last time they best dallas they were also wearing throwbacks….which they’ll be wearing this week.

Don’t think I’ve ever wanted to win a game more this season than this one.
 
Why this game specifically? It's very important at this point but the AFC and particularly the AFCE have more meaning after the actual win count.
 
