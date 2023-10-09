 20 years since we started 4-1 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

20 years since we started 4-1

The following week we lost a walk off OT game against the Brady led Patriots and never recovered for 20 years.
 
andyahs said:
Yes. We see your avatar. 👀
andyahs said:
Not for me. I remember the good the bad and the ugly.

The good keeps me a fan.
Obviously you are not as old as me Andy. I try to forget the losses to SF and Washington every day for 40 years now, in the case of the hogs. Seem to recall a loss to the Seahawks way back that stung hard or perhaps I am just deflecting.
 
JamesWsenior said:
Not telling age but become a fan in 1970 at 8 years old.
 
I think that the most surprising part of this is that we've done it without our best defensive back (Ramsey), our best lineman (Armstead), and our best pass rusher (Phillips)...

If we had been told that these three would miss all or most of the first 5 games, most of us would have predicted that we'd go 1-4, rather than 4-1. (Plus Waddle, Wilson, Cracraft etc.)

This team is deep... deeper than we've been in decades.
 
