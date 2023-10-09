20 years since we started 4-1

Not for me. I remember the good the bad and the ugly.That's the only upside of getting old. I don't remember the last time we were any good.
Obviously you are not as old as me Andy. I try to forget the losses to SF and Washington every day for 40 years now, in the case of the hogs. Seem to recall a loss to the Seahawks way back that stung hard or perhaps I am just deflecting.
The good keeps me a fan.
Not telling age but become a fan in 1970 at 8 years old.
At least you did get to see us win. It's not a rumor after all lol
That's the only upside of getting old. I don't remember the last time we were any good.