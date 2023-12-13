wontrememberthis
how important is 2000 yards? is McD trying to get Hill 2000 yards? is he attracted by the record? did Hill go back in the game injured because of 2000? was he risking the rest of the season going back in? or do we just focus on him because he's obviously our best option? does 2000 make us not run the ball when we should?
2000 is cool but if it keeps you from doing what's best for the team then i say it's not worth it
