 2000 yards | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2000 yards

how important is 2000 yards? is McD trying to get Hill 2000 yards? is he attracted by the record? did Hill go back in the game injured because of 2000? was he risking the rest of the season going back in? or do we just focus on him because he's obviously our best option? does 2000 make us not run the ball when we should?
2000 is cool but if it keeps you from doing what's best for the team then i say it's not worth it
 
that ain't happening bro, zero chance especially since he's hobbled
 
It does seem like they force it to Hill or Waddle 90% of the time
 
I don’t think it’s important for McD at all
He doesn’t care about records
He could have scored more than 70 and didn’t
I respect him for that
 
