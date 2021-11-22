2006 Miami Dolphins Defensive Playbook

I'm not sure how many of you guys are familiar with Scribd.com, but it's a subscription based service that allows you to download scanned documents, read e-books, and listen to audio books. I love it and usually check it out several times a week. Last night, I stumbled across a copy of the 2006 Dolphins defensive playbook. It's not as cool as having a Bill Arnsparger-era defensive playbook, but it's still cool to see an actual NFL playbook and what they look like. It's free to look at, but if you want to download it, you need to sign up for a monthly membership (I don't remember what it is, but it's not much...less than $10, I believe). Here's the link and I hope you enjoy it:





