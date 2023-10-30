 2008 Dolphins...How Legit Were They? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2008 Dolphins...How Legit Were They?

F

Finner89

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 26, 2017
Messages
94
Reaction score
49
Age
27
Location
Tampa
One of the funnest years as a Dolphins fan. The wildcat. Humiliating NE and the Jets (season finale). Making skeptics eat crow.

Do you think they still win the division if Brady doesn't get hurt? I say, with the introduction of the wildcat, they still have a great chance. Nobody could stop it for the longest time.

I actually thought they would handle the Ravens in the postseason. I was wrong. Nonetheless, still a great year.
 
Patriots probably win another super bowl if Brady didn't go down that year. They were one year removed from their ALMOST perfect season. That patriots team was STACKED which is why they still made the playoffs with their back up QB who played all season.
 
I wasnt thrilled. it felt like a gimicky offense. Ronnie Brown couldn't run for squawt outside of the wildcat. most over rated dolphin ever
 
Finner89 said:
One of the funnest years as a Dolphins fan. The wildcat. Humiliating NE and the Jets (season finale). Making skeptics eat crow.

Do you think they still win the division if Brady doesn't get hurt? I say, with the introduction of the wildcat, they still have a great chance. Nobody could stop it for the longest time.

I actually thought they would handle the Ravens in the postseason. I was wrong. Nonetheless, still a great year.
Click to expand...
It was exciting and fun to watch, but you knew it wouldn't last. It was a scheme from by-gone years, so defenses just had to dredge up old film and voila! Fun times over.
 
Blake the great said:
Patriots probably win another super bowl if Brady didn't go down that year. They were one year removed from their ALMOST perfect season. That patriots team was STACKED which is why they still made the playoffs with their back up QB who played all season.
Click to expand...
Didn't make the playoffs - but did go 11-5, so your point stands. They were stacked. Did it with Matt Cassell.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom