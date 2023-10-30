2008 Dolphins...How Legit Were They?

One of the funnest years as a Dolphins fan. The wildcat. Humiliating NE and the Jets (season finale). Making skeptics eat crow.
Do you think they still win the division if Brady doesn't get hurt? I say, with the introduction of the wildcat, they still have a great chance. Nobody could stop it for the longest time.
I actually thought they would handle the Ravens in the postseason. I was wrong. Nonetheless, still a great year.
