2018 draft analysis

Jssanto

Jssanto

Scout Team
Joined
May 10, 2014
Messages
485
Reaction score
250
I looked at this for Rosen.
one site said “astute field reader”
One site said “most nfl ready QB”
Conclusions?
Just needs more time? Draft evaluators cannot really tell? Draft always a crap shoot?
 
Hargitt01

Hargitt01

Scout Team
Joined
May 10, 2007
Messages
524
Reaction score
250
Location
Louisville, Ky
Everybody knows the best bananas will be ripe with time......Not ready to close the book on the kid yet. Needs more time in the oven. Sidenote, a watched pot never boils....
 
R

russianbear

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Sep 30, 2011
Messages
5,399
Reaction score
1,670
Situations matter...so does context.

You can be a great field reader, but how do you hold up when you get moved off your spot...when the rush is getting close...pocket collapsing...

Do you have a tendency to make boneheaded mistakes once or twice a game? Is he NFL ready because of the offense he played in?

Maybe he needed more time to develop before being tossed into the washing machine. Maybe there is a lot more to a scouting report than 2 quips...

You can't focus in on a couple of traits and use those to define what a QB is going to be...there's so much to take into account...there's projection in development...and a lot of uncertainty.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom