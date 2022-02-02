 2019 Article about not tanking | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2019 Article about not tanking

67Stang

67Stang

“The idea that we made decisions to try to be bad on purpose is ridiculous,” Dolphins owner Steve Ross said in a statement released by the team.

The Dolphins didn’t tank. Here’s how Brian Flores, Chris Grier and Steve Ross defined their progress in 2019

The Miami Dolphins worked hard to dispel the notion that they were tanking or losing purposely with the intention of having a higher position in the draft. Here's what they did do in the first season under Brian Flores and Chris Grier.
L

lbmclean_nocal

You could hire a ****ty white HC, **** the bed, draft Burrow.

No hired a good HC and then got caught up in a **** storm

AEE4E8C8-6EA6-496F-9BC6-7552C6E345C1.jpeg
 
