2019 Draft - Grier & Flores first draft review

What do you grade the 2019 draft:

Wilkins
Trade Rosen
Dieter
AVG
Prince
Gaskin

For me it’s a B+ they 50% hit rate is good. We’ve got at least 3 hits with Wilkins, AVG and Gaskin. Dieter TBD

Nobody talks about the first draft of the Grier and Flores era but we’ve got over 2 and a half seasons watching them.
 
It is solid probably a B-

Wilkins is a starter but Simmons is better then him who the Titans drafted.

Dieter worked his way to be a starter.

AVG is a borderline starter a better spot starter or a good sub package player.

Gaskins is a 3rd down back.
 
I gave it a B for the picks being mostly successful but the failed Rosen experiment. Gaskin is a whatever, he was a late rounder, surprised hes our #1 still.
 
I look at it this way, who on that list is getting a second contract from us??? We’re not picking up that 5th year for Wilkins at 13 mil and AVG hasn’t even lived up to his name until last night. Rosen may have cost us that center the saints drafted and Gaskin may have allowed us to pass on a rb instead of iggy. Now since those aren’t guarantees, I’ll give the draft a C
 
As always, the grades depend a lot on how old you are - ie how much grade inflation there’s been since you were in school. “Average” is anywhere from C to B+ or even A- depending on your age.

2019 was an “average” draft overall.
 
Gaskin for me is a good 3rd down back, a decent return for a 7th round pick. AVG a good spot player but good value 5th round. Wilkins has started playing really well. PFF grade Wilkins as the 6th ranked IDL for what it’s worth
 

GreenDolphinSt said:
As always, the grades depend a lot on how old you are - ie how much grade inflation there’s been since you were in school. “Average” is anywhere from C to B+ or even A- depending on your age.

2019 was an “average” draft overall.
Click to expand...

I think B should average personally
 
