2019 Draft - Grier & Flores first draft review

What do you grade the 2019 draft:
Wilkins
Trade Rosen
Dieter
AVG
Prince
Gaskin
For me it’s a B+ they 50% hit rate is good. We’ve got at least 3 hits with Wilkins, AVG and Gaskin. Dieter TBD
Nobody talks about the first draft of the Grier and Flores era but we’ve got over 2 and a half seasons watching them.
