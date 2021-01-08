2020 AP First Team All Pro Announced

Dolphins Own
Howard and Sanders made it!
Jordan Poyer had 118 tackles and 2 picks. While Fitzpatrick had 11 PDs to Poyer’s 5, that’s enough to be ranked over him?Minkah had 74 tackles and 4 picks. That’s All Pro I guess?
I really thought he had an outside shot!
