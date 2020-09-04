2020 Dolphins roster cuts: News, rumors, instant analysis, more

gregorygrant83 said: On my list the names to be called early on Saturday for release will be Andy Jones, Ballage, at tackle Pankey or Davenport and at wr Hollins or Jennings. On defense I have Benito Jones, Neto, Kylan Johnson, Munson and Jamal Perry. That's 9 and gives Miami two open spots to fill with players outside of the roster, however if they are going to add a new wr or running back I would add Laird, Hollins and Jennings to my cut list, with both going to the practice squad. Click to expand...

if fully healthy

We will see, but Mack Hollins is big (listed at 6'4" 221 lbs) and moves pretty well - ran a 4.53 -my hunch is he makes it. The Eagles invested a 4th round pick in him and he played Special Teams in their Super Bowl win in 2017 but let him go Dec 2019 because of a groin injury (note Grier swooped on him the day he was cut). With 2 other big guys in DeVante Parker and Preston Williams, Hollins is physically a handy guy off the bench to come on if one of them gets injured or is stinking it up. Note, he was a walk-on at North Carolina Tar Heels and is also a backup long snapper.