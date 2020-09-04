Fin Fan in Cali
2020 Dolphins roster cuts: News, rumors, instant analysis, more
The end of the summer means the NFL calendar is moving from the training camp/preseason to the regular season. While that means games will start counting (or in 2020’s case, start being played), it...
Dolphins roster status
64 players (as of 8:33pm, 9/4)
Releases
- 9/4 (8:44pm ET) - Along with the Rosen news (below), the Dolphins have also released defensive end Tyshun Render, cornerback Ken Webster, safety Nate Holley, and guard Shaq Calhoun, all according to Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz). Holley was a flyer on trying to find another gem out of the CFL as they added the 2019 CFL Most Outstanding Rookie, but it does not appear it panned out. I thought Webster might make the roster as a depth option at cornerback, but he was the 53rd player on my projection, so no real surprise there. I am kind of surprised about Calhoun, though. An undrafted free agent in 2019, he had potential and he got a lot of experience last year with ten appearances including seven starts. - KN