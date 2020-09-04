2020 Dolphins roster cuts: News, rumors, instant analysis, more

www.thephinsider.com

2020 Dolphins roster cuts: News, rumors, instant analysis, more

The end of the summer means the NFL calendar is moving from the training camp/preseason to the regular season. While that means games will start counting (or in 2020’s case, start being played), it...
Dolphins roster status

64 players (as of 8:33pm, 9/4)

Releases

  • 9/4 (8:44pm ET) - Along with the Rosen news (below), the Dolphins have also released defensive end Tyshun Render, cornerback Ken Webster, safety Nate Holley, and guard Shaq Calhoun, all according to Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz). Holley was a flyer on trying to find another gem out of the CFL as they added the 2019 CFL Most Outstanding Rookie, but it does not appear it panned out. I thought Webster might make the roster as a depth option at cornerback, but he was the 53rd player on my projection, so no real surprise there. I am kind of surprised about Calhoun, though. An undrafted free agent in 2019, he had potential and he got a lot of experience last year with ten appearances including seven starts. - KN
11 to go. We shall see how that goes.
 
On my list the names to be called early on Saturday for release will be Andy Jones, Ballage, at tackle Pankey or Davenport and at wr Hollins or Jennings. On defense I have Benito Jones, Neto, Kylan Johnson, Munson and Jamal Perry. That's 9 and gives Miami two open spots to fill with players outside of the roster, however if they are going to add a new wr or running back I would add Laird, Hollins and Jennings to my cut list, with both going to the practice squad.
 
Calhoun being released ought to mean we have some talent on the OL.

I think we will try and run the ball a whole lot more this year.
why is that? I think that guy is real bad..not sure how he was playing last year, shows you how bad we were that he made the team imo
 
On my list the names to be called early on Saturday for release will be Andy Jones, Ballage, at tackle Pankey or Davenport and at wr Hollins or Jennings. On defense I have Benito Jones, Neto, Kylan Johnson, Munson and Jamal Perry. That's 9 and gives Miami two open spots to fill with players outside of the roster, however if they are going to add a new wr or running back I would add Laird, Hollins and Jennings to my cut list, with both going to the practice squad.
We will see, but Mack Hollins is big (listed at 6'4" 221 lbs) and moves pretty well - ran a 4.53 - if fully healthy my hunch is he makes it. The Eagles invested a 4th round pick in him and he played Special Teams in their Super Bowl win in 2017 but let him go Dec 2019 because of a groin injury (note Grier swooped on him the day he was cut). With 2 other big guys in DeVante Parker and Preston Williams, Hollins is physically a handy guy off the bench to come on if one of them gets injured or is stinking it up. Note, he was a walk-on at North Carolina Tar Heels and is also a backup long snapper.
 
Laird is a very good ST player so he could stick. He can also catch the ball so unless they plan to bring in another RB I think he makes it.
If it is him or Gaskins, I think ST's could be the difference with the top two RB's getting most of the snaps you have to play ST's.
 
