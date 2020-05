2020 Dolphins Schedule Thread

Right now the leaks are suggesting that Miami will open up at SF for the late MNF game in 2020.



Expected format for 2020 schedule:



Week 1-4: Out-of-Conference games

@SF, @Rams, Seattle, Arizona



Week 5-6: Equal-place Conference games

@Jags, Bengals



Week 7-10: Divisional games/Bye weeks

NE, Jets, Bills, Bye



Week 11-14: Inter-conference games

@Denver, @Raiders, Chargers, Chiefs



Week 15-17: Divisional games

NE, Jets, Bills



Official schedule will be released at 8pm Thursday night on NFL Network.