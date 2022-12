This is a fun filled reminder that I know nothing about scouting prospects. What I do remember is that I was all about staying put #5 and drafting Tua. Then I saw Herbert perform his scripted pro-day. David Lee was basically proctoring the script of throws. At one point he had Herbert stand flat footed and launch a 50+ yard bomb. That was impressive to me (could be easily impressed) and I thought maybe this dude is the real deal. Even after watching that performance, I still wanted Tua. Somehow I had latched onto the narrative that he could be the next Drew Brees. While Tua has been a solid option, he is not in the same category as Herbert. Apples and Oranges so to speak.