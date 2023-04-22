2020 Draft - Really Bad for DBs

BC Phins4Life
I went looking to see where Wirfs was drafted and saw Noah there at 30. Then looked at other DBs in round 1.
Okudah #3- not good just recently traded
CJ Henderson #9- traded after 2 years---not good
AJ Terrell #16- I think this guy is the only good one
Damon Arnette #19- out of the league/ arrested
then Noah #30
Then also Jeff Gladney #31 who played in 2020, arrested in 2021 and died in car crash at age 25
This will be the last I ever post about Noah Igbinoghene
Maybe people who follow football more have better insight on some of those guys but nothing really stands out after a few years.
