2020 Draft - Really Bad for DBs

BC Phins4Life

BC Phins4Life

I went looking to see where Wirfs was drafted and saw Noah there at 30. Then looked at other DBs in round 1.

Okudah #3- not good just recently traded
CJ Henderson #9- traded after 2 years---not good
AJ Terrell #16- I think this guy is the only good one
Damon Arnette #19- out of the league/ arrested
then Noah #30

Then also Jeff Gladney #31 who played in 2020, arrested in 2021 and died in car crash at age 25

This will be the last I ever post about Noah Igbinoghene

Maybe people who follow football more have better insight on some of those guys but nothing really stands out after a few years.
 
jimthefin

jimthefin

Trevon Diggs is a CB who can play(R2) but he looks to be the only good one in that class besides Terrell.

Using 20/20 hindsight it is hard to look at Austin Jackson and Iggy and see that the Fins could have doubled up on WR for Tua and taken Justin Jefferson and Tee Higgins!
 
