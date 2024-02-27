2020 Draft we could have had

VAFinsfan72
5. OT Tristan Wirfs
18. WR Justin Jefferson
26. QB Jordan Love - If we didnt trade down to select Noah.
39. RB Jonathan Taylor or S Antoine Winfield
56. DT Justin Madubuike
All of those players are Pro Bowlers except Jordan Love.
Ironically the only player who we selected to make the Pro Bowl was Tua but I would rather have Jordan Love.
