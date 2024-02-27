 2020 Draft we could have had | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2020 Draft we could have had

VAFinsfan72

5. OT Tristan Wirfs

18. WR Justin Jefferson

26. QB Jordan Love - If we didnt trade down to select Noah.

39. RB Jonathan Taylor or S Antoine Winfield

56. DT Justin Madubuike

All of those players are Pro Bowlers except Jordan Love.

Ironically the only player who we selected to make the Pro Bowl was Tua but I would rather have Jordan Love.
 
