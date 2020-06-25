2020 HoF Game cancelled.





The NFL decided to cancel the Hall of Fame game between the Over the past few weeks, the NFL has discussed the possibility of shortening the preseason this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and although it's currently unknown how many games might be canceled, it appears one of them has already gotten the ax.The NFL decided to cancel the Hall of Fame game between the Cowboys and Steelers , which was scheduled to be played on Aug. 6 in Canton, Ohio. Ohio governor Mike DeWine didn't sound optimistic about the game happening when he was asked about it last week. The league has also decided to postpone the Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which was supposed to happen on Aug. 8 ... Click to expand...

The NFL has cancelled its annual Hall of Fame game due to the pandemic.Not a spectacular omen for the season