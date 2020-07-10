2020 Miami Dolphins players previews: Jakeem Grant

Finfan83nj

Finfan83nj

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 5, 2010
Messages
2,464
Reaction score
5,978
Location
Miami, FL
phinphanatic.com

2020 Miami Dolphins players previews: Jakeem Grant

The speedy Jakeem Grant is an intriguing option in the Dolphins 2020 offense. Jakeem Grant is the next man up on my list of player breakdowns. Will Grant s...
phinphanatic.com phinphanatic.com

I like Jakeem, I think his speEd is great for our future QB. As the article states though, he’s piling up an injury history. Can he stay healthy this year? Will he excel in Gaileys system?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom