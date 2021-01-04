2020 NFL Draft Review in January. Who were you right & wrong about?

Taking a break from the negative doom and gloom threads in the main forum — and also now considering that the 2020 regular season is officially over — let’s take a moment to reflect on the 2020 draft.



Name one player you were right about, one you were wrong about and one that you feel the jury is still out on.



Here’s my list:



I was right about Chase Young. His sack numbers weren’t huge but he became a huge disruptor on Washington’s defense and one of its leaders. He also is among the favorites to win the DROY award.



I was wrong about Justin Herbert. While I’m still not convinced he’s gonna end up as the best or even 2nd best QB from the 2020 class — he performed far better than I ever expected and has shown more than enough for me to conclude that I was wrong about him. He’s a far better player than I ever gave him credit for. And he’s the clear cut OROY award winner.



The jury is still out on Tua Tagavailoa. While he doesn’t have much to work with skill wise and his offensive coordinator didn’t exactly help him to succeed — I was still hoping to see a bit more splash. Perhaps with an offseason to continue to build up strength and review his film — and hopefully add some explosive play makers — we will see what many of us expected.



Let’s see your list of three.