2020 Nfl Mock Draft

Hello my name is Danny age 26 of Germany.
This is mock what you guyd think.
Merry Christmas
As for filling needs, seems fine. But if the draft were today, I would not take Tua with 1a unless he's been able to demonstrate good health before the draft (combine, or a workout for us) and our medical staff clear him. Why? Given the nature of Tua's injury, it's too risky to take him with such an important pick. We have a lot of holes to fill. Imagine what we can get with that pick if we trade down? Probably another 1st for 2021 and a different and worthy QB to develop in 2020, and more.