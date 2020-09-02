2020 QBs draft wrap up

Jssanto
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- May 10, 2014
- Messages
- 868
- Reaction score
- 625
Interesting article in sports illustrated about how the four first round quarterbacks are doing. Joe Burrows and Cincinnati seems to be doing the best but I did wonder how good the Cincinnati offense of line is. Does anyone know?
The article felt love would be the number three quarterback with the Packers.
Herbert with San Diego apparently has been looking good but is only going to be the back up to Tyrod Taylor.
The article felt love would be the number three quarterback with the Packers.
Herbert with San Diego apparently has been looking good but is only going to be the back up to Tyrod Taylor.